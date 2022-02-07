Nathan Chen, U.S. Figure Skaters Win Silver in Team Event at Beijing Winter Olympics

Karen Chen, Madison Chock and Evan Bates as well as Brandon Frazier and Alexa Knierim secured the silver medal for Team USA

The Americans won silver in the team event!

During day 3 of the Beijing Winter Olympics, Brandon Frazier and Alexa Knierim had a fifth-place finish in the pair's free skate. Then, in the ice dance free dance, Madison Chock and Evan Bates finished with a new personal best of 129.07 and placed first overall.

Lastly, Karen Chen closed out the evening, scoring a 131.52 and placing fourth in the women's free skate.

Overall, the U.S. figure skaters completed the team event with a total score of 65 for the silver medal. The Russian Olympic Committee won gold with 74 and Japan edged out Canada and China with a total of 63 for the bronze.

Heading into the final half of the team event, the U.S. was in second place following less than perfect performances by Chen and men's figure skater Vincent Zhou the night prior. With a fifth-place finish for Chen and third for Zhou, both came behind their teammates including Nathan Chen, ice dancers Madison Hubbell and Zach Donohue as well as pairs Knierim and Frazier and Chock and Bates, each of whom skated season's bests in their respective programs.

The second-place finish is an improvement to the 2018 PyeongChang Games where the U.S. secured bronze with 62 points, behind Canada's gold with 73 points and the Russian Olympic Committee's silver with 66 points. Knierim and Nathan Chen are the only athletes on the current team that also competed in 2018.

This year, the ROC dominated the team event, with 15-year-old Kamila Valieva making history as the first woman to land a quad jump and two quads in Olympics history. The night prior, Valieva became the fourth woman to land a triple axel at the Winter Games.