While the junior competition started on Tuesday, the main events are scheduled for Jan. 6-9

U.S. Olympic Figure Skating Team Will Be Named This Weekend — How to Watch the Competition

Nathan Chen performing his short program at the team figure skating event in the 2018 Winter Olymipcs

The 2022 U.S. Figure Skating Championships are bringing some of the country's best on the ice to Nashville, Tennessee, this week.

The national championships are crucial in determining whether figure skaters will earn a spot to compete for Team USA in the Beijing Winter Olympics next month.

Here is what to know about the competition and how to tune in and watch America's most talented skaters.

Who is competing?

Olympic gold medalist Nathan Chen, 22, will be aiming to win his sixth consecutive national title, with fellow talent Vincent Zhou, 21, also in top contention.

Meanwhile, two-time national champion Alysa Liu, 16, is expected to lead the women's pack. Mariah Bell, a U.S. national silver medalist, is also a favorite and is being helped by coach Adam Rippon, a former Olympian himself.

Ice dance will include competition between Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue, Madison Chock and Evan Bates, and Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier.

US Championships Figure Skating, Detroit, USA - 25 Jan 2019 Alysa Liu | Credit: Paul Sancya/AP/REX/Shutterstock

When and where are the championships?

The 2022 Toyota U.S. Figure Skating Championships are taking place from Monday through Sunday at the Bridgestone Arena.

While the junior events started on Tuesday, the main competition will take place from Thursday to Sunday. The full Olympic team across all the different figure skating events is expected to be named on or before Sunday.

What is the schedule of events?

The U.S. Figure Skating Championships released the full schedule of events for this week on its website. To view the schedule of the remaining events, click here.

How are the competitors for Team USA selected?

Members of the U.S. Olympic figure skating team are selected based on the performances of athletes over the last two years at events including the world championships and Grand Prix. That means finishing in the top-three at the 2022 national competition does not necessarily ensure a spot in Beijing. The selection is done by the U.S. Figure Skating officials.

The U.S. qualified for 16 figure skating spots in Beijing: three for male skaters, three female skaters, two pairs, and the ice dance teams.

How to stream the U.S. Figure Skating Championships?