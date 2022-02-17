Russian skater Kamila Valieva's performance in the women's figure skating final was full of uncharacteristic mistakes, keeping her from the podium

Tara Lipinski, Johnny Weir Commentary Terse During Kamila Valieva's Skate, Say 'Thank God' She Doesn't Medal

Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir kept their typically entertaining and insightful commentary light during Russian skater Kamila Valieva's free skate performance on Thursday morning (Eastern) amid her doping controversy.

Ahead of Valieva's skate, the former Olympians and NBC broadcasters discussed Valieva's participation, with Lipinski stating that "the adults around [Valieva] have failed her."

Added Weir, "There is no gray area … if you fail a drug test you can not compete." He did note, however, that Valieva's free skate "is incredibly difficult."

During Valieva's uncharacteristically mistake-ridden skate, Lipinski, Weir and co-commentator Terry Gannon refrained from remarks other than noting what jumps the athlete was attempting.

"Most mistakes I've ever seen Kamila make in a free skate," Weir noted after.

Said Lipinski, "I can't imagine how tough this has been on Kamila and it makes me angry that the adults around her weren't able to make better decisions and guide her and be there for her because she's the one now dealing with the consequences and she's just 15 and that's not fair."

When it became clear that Valieva would shockingly not medal, Gannon remarked, "There will be a gold, silver, and a bronze medal in the women's event in Beijing."

"Thank god," quipped Weir, with Lipinski responding, "Thank goodness for all the other medalists to have that moment, and to have done it cleanly."

During the short program, the duo was also uncharacteristically mum. After Valieva completed her skate — which put her in the lead heading into the final — Weir said simply, "All I feel I can say is that was the short program of Kamila Valieva at the Olympics."

"And for all the other Olympics athletes skating here, I feel I need to say again, she had a positive test," Lipinski told viewers. "We should not have seen this skate."

"We are so sorry it's overshadowing your Olympics," Weir added on.

Tara Lipinski Johnny Weir Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir at the 2018 Winter Games | Credit: Peter Kneffel/picture alliance/Getty

Valieva tested positive for the banned substance Trimetazidine, a heart medication, back in December, it was revealed ahead of the women's short program. The Court of Arbitration for Sport ultimately decided that the 15-year-old Russian athlete would not be suspended and could compete in the women's single skating competition, a press release said. If she would have medaled though, there would have been no ceremony.

The CAS cited Valieva's status as a "protected person" (a minor) in making the decision in accordance with the World Anti-Doping Code.

"The panel considered that preventing the athlete to compete at the Olympic Games would cause her irreparable harm in the circumstances," CAS Director General Matthieu Reeb said in a statement, per the Associated Press.

Team USA's Sarah Hirshland, CEO of the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee, previously said the organization was "disappointed by the message this decision sends."

"We know this case is not yet closed, and we call on everyone in the Olympic Movement to continue to fight for clean sport on behalf of athletes around the world," Hirshland said.