Speed skater Erin Jackson is going to the Winter Olympics after Brittany Bowe gave up her spot

Speed Skater Brittany Bowe Gives Up Winter Olympics Spot to Teammate Who Slipped in 500m Race

Despite a mishap on the ice, U.S. speed skater Erin Jackson will still get a chance to compete at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics — all thanks to her friend, Brittany Bowe.

During the U.S. long-track speed skating trials last Friday, Jackson, who is ranked No. 1 in the world in the 500m race, slipped during the qualifying event.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Jackson, 29, finished in third, behind first-place Bowe and second-place Kimi Goetz. But it also meant she was one spot short of making it on the Team USA roster for the event.

"I couldn't turn my brain off," Jackson told NBC Sports of what followed after her mistake. "It's been really stressful, just kind of being in limbo for so long."

Then, on Sunday, 33-year-old Bowe called Jackson to tell her she was relinquishing her spot.

"First and foremost, Erin has earned her right to be on this 500-meter team," Bowe said after her decision. "No one is more deserving than her to get an opportunity to bring Team USA home a medal."

"After that unfortunate slip, I knew in my mind before that night was even over that if it had to come down to a decision of mine, she could have my place," Bowe added.

Jackson said she was grateful for the chance.

"It's hard to even really put it into words," she told NBC News. "I'm beyond grateful and humbled, and just — I'm happy."

According to the Washington Post, Bowe and Jackson both grew up in Ocala, Florida, and have known each other for almost two decades.

Bowe is still hoping the U.S. will be able to add a third spot to the 500m speed skating team, which may happen if spots from other countries get reallocated.

RELATED VIDEO: Caeleb Dressel Says He Wants to "Prioritize" Himself After 2021 Olympics: "I Want To Be Better Than I Was the Day Before"

Regardless, she will be competing in the women's 1,000- and 1,500m races in Beijing.