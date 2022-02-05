The course — as with all four of the outdoor competition venues — had to be created with artificial snow

Winter Olympics Slopestyle Snowboarding Course Features Recreations of the Great Wall of China

Athletes competing in the snowboarding slopestyle events at the 2022 Winter Games will get to fly over the Great Wall of China — well, a version of it.

Course designers replicated segments of the historic site, which mainly stretches through northern China, at Genting Snow Park, aiming to pair the culture reference with necessary weather-prevention features.

Speaking to Reuters, Dirk Scheumann, the CEO of course designers Schneestern, said, "The main goal was a creative course that's connected to Chinese culture, and the main challenge was to protect riders from strong westerly winds."

"Where would you like to be in windy conditions? Behind the wall, right? That's how the Great Wall of China design gets into the game," said Schuemann.

Schuemann told Reuters that in creating the course design, it was important to "unite the functionality of the sport and the story of the host country's culture — the Great Wall of China is a great story to showcase and tell to millions of TV spectators."

Genting Snow Park Genting Snow Park | Credit: Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The entire course is reliant on artificial snow, as the average snowfall in the area — over 100 miles from Beijing — is not enough to sustain the level required for winter sports, according to CNN.

Italian company TechnoAlpin was tapped to manufacture the snow for all four outdoor event spaces in Beijing, CNN reported, using what the International Olympic Committee has estimated will be 49 million gallons of water.

Genting Snow Park Genting Snow Park | Credit: Al Bello/Getty Images

Athletes don't love the fake snow, regardless of the unique course features.

"It's not quite ideal but I would say we're all making the most of it," Team USA snowboarder Jamie Anderson told reporters, CNN said.