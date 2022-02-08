Skier Ryan Cochran-Siegle Follows in His Olympian Mom's Footsteps with a Silver Medal

Ryan Cochran-Siegle took second place in the men's super-G at the 2022 Winter Olympics just 13 months after breaking his neck in a fall

Ryan Cochran-Siegle is continuing his family legacy of Olympic glory.

The skier, 29, won the silver medal in the men's super-G race on Tuesday at the Beijing Olympics. Austria's Matthias Mayer came in first with a time of 1:19.94. Siegle was just .04 behind the leader, with Aleksander Aamodt Kilde of Norway coming after him for bronze. With Mayer's victory, he became the first man to win Alpine skiing gold medals in three straight Olympic Games.

Cochran-Siegle, a two-time Olympian, spoke with reporters after his second-place victory, saying, "What I really want to take away from today is that ... when I'm skiing my best, I can go out and contend with the rest."

"I think some people say how second place is, like, hard. I think this was the best second place that I'll ever get in my life," he added, ESPN reported.

There was an added layer of special to Cochran-Siegle's big moment: it came almost 50 years to the day after his mother Barbara Cochran, now 71, won the women's slalom gold medal at the 1972 Olympics.

Ryan Cochran-Siegle Ryan Cochran-Siegle | Credit: Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Speaking to NBC Olympics after her son's victory, Cochran admitted, "I cried for a long time. I just couldn't stop crying."

"I knew he was capable of this," said Cochran. "I wasn't sure it would happen at the Olympics. Somebody said on the telecast, maybe it was Steve Porino or Ted Ligety, that Ryan wasn't quite whole yet, with the injuries and the trauma [after breaking his neck in a fall 13 months ago]. There were cells in his body and his mind that seemed to be saying, 'Ryan, we're not doing this again.' But tonight they did it."

In his own interview with the outlet, Cochran-Siegle said he spoke to his mom via FaceTime after his silver-medal finish.

"My mom, it was just about how proud she was," he said. "I can't even remember all of it. It was pretty emotional. My mother had success, and such a storied career. It shows that it's possible for anyone."