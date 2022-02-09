Shaun White Qualifies for Men's Halfpipe Final After All-or-Nothing Second Run at Beijing Winter Olympics

Shaun White is the oldest competitor in the discipline at age 35 and the oldest Team USA halfpipe rider

Shaun White has one more final in his Olympic career.

On day 5 of the Beijing Games, the five-time Olympian qualified in the Top 12 for the men's halfpipe finals and still has a chance to defend his PyeongChang gold medal.

White fell during his first run after attempting his signature trick, the double McTwist 1260, and was in 19th place. Thankfully, his second run scored a 86.25 and placed him in fourth place.

American Lucas Foster did not advance to the final. White, Taylor Gold and Chase Josey will represent Team USA in the men's halfpipe final.

"The Olympics, it doesn't get any bigger," White told NBC. "Everything was clicking and I think I just took that little lax approach to that last hit. Next thing I knew I was like sliding on my back, thinking what happened?"

The athlete added, "I'm just so happy that I put that last run down. I'm feeling incredible. You gotta fight for it, you want to get into finals and I did so I'm very happy."

When asked he plans to pull out the triple cork in the final, White said he wants to give everything he's got in his final Olympic competition.

"For finals, we're not holding back. Everything we got. For me especially I'm gonna throw everything I got at it and see what happens," he said. "Honestly, I'm just so happy to be here. Finals, we'll see. If there's a time to do it. That'll be a good time."

White, who is the oldest competitor in the discipline at age 35 and the oldest Team USA halfpipe rider, has been dealing with ankle, knee, and back issues and recovered from a bout with COVID-19 earlier this year.

Throughout his Olympic career, White won three gold medals for the halfpipe (in 2006, 2010 and at the 2018 Winter Games). He currently holds the record for most Olympic gold medals earned by a snowboarder in history.

White, who began his snowboarding career at age 13 and first competed in the Olympics at age 19 in 2006, is also the most decorated athlete in X Games history with 18 medals, 13 of which are gold.

A veteran of the sport, known for double corks and double McTwist moves, White first burst onto the professional circuit as a teen, and was the first athlete to compete in both the Winter and Summer X Games as a skateboarder and snowboarder. Though the California native missed his first opportunity to qualify for Team USA at age 15, he continued to collect trophies at grand prix events.

At the 2006 Torino Games, the then-19-year-old made his Olympic debut and became famous with his gold medal-winning halfpipe performance as well as his signature red hair, even earning the nickname "The Flying Tomato."

The 2010 Vancouver Olympics proved to be another success for White, who dominated and won gold again. However, 2014 in Sochi, concluded with an underwhelming performance from a fourth-place White.

But a return to form followed four years later at the Pyeongchang Games, with White taking gold shortly after he recovered from a horrific crash just months prior in October 2017.

Leading up to the 2022 Games, the star announced he would retire from the sport after previously confirming that Beijing would be his final Olympics.

"This has all had its amazing glow to every single decision and every single competition because I've decided this will be my last Olympics," White said during a press conference last weekend. "I've given it my all. There have been some ups and downs on the way to get here, but through all that, I feel I've got stronger [and] gotten better."

Telling reporters that "I've decided this will be the last competition," White explained that he doesn't plan on "leaving the sport" altogether anytime in the near future. "I think the beautiful part about snowboarding is there's still a life to be had within the sport outside of competition," he clarified.

White added, "I've done so much in this sport. I hope that my riding speaks for itself. I'm always trying to push and progress and do the next biggest things and try to pick up with what trends are happening within the sport and be ahead of that curve."

Before leaving for China, the athlete also told PEOPLE about his decision to walk away from Olympic competition. "It is one of those things where I have accomplished so much," said White. "I think it would be a different story if I had come close to the gold four times and this was my last chance … Having such a long and amazing career, now at this point in my life, I can go back and go 'Wow, it's been incredible.' "