"You may fall as many times as you get up, but be patient and trust the journey," said the gold medalist offering advice to the next generation of aspiring Olympian snowboarders

Shaun White Reflects on Olympic Career as He Faces Down Final Games: 'Wow, It's Been Incredible'

With three gold medals under his belt (so far), Shaun White — arguably the world's greatest snowboarder — is preparing for the end of his Olympic career.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE about his partnership with energy drink brand CELSIUS, the 35-year-old doubles down on assuring that the upcoming 2022 Winter Games in Beijing will be his last, and notes that all he's achieved makes it easier to walk away.

Still, snowboarding is not completely out of his future, he explains.

"It is one of those things where I have accomplished so much," says White. "I think it would be a different story if I had come close to the gold four times and this was my last chance ... Having such a long and amazing career, now at this point in my life, I can go back and go 'Wow, it's been incredible.' "

He adds, "I don't think I will ever leave the sport. It is just me taking on a new role which is empowering and exciting."

White says he's looking forward to focusing on his new entrepreneurial ventures after the Games conclude next month. He recently launched the new active lifestyle brand, Whitespace, in partnership with outdoor retailer Backcountry, which includes outerwear, snowboard hardgoods, and streetwear apparel.

"There are some amazing things happening in my life, obviously my business life, I launched a company called Whitespace with my brother," says White. "I have big plans to stay in the sport and do all sorts of things."

For now, as he prepares for China, White says he's being careful about what he consumes, since diet is a crucial part of his preparation.

Finding the right energy drink has helped him through the rigorous training process, which is where CELSIUS comes in: "Originally, I was just a fan of the product."

"CELSIUS has an amazing team of athletes. I'm joining some incredibly talented people and it all just kind of came together and worked out. I'm excited," says White, who notes he appreciates the boost the beverage gives him without causing caffeine-induced jitters that often plague him.

Clearly, these health and training regimens have paid off: White collected his trio of gold medals for the halfpipe in 2006, 2010, and most recently at the 2018 Winter Games in PyeongChang. He currently holds the record for most Olympic gold medals ever earned by a snowboarder.

Even with that feat, he admits he still grapples with the pressure he and other prominent athletes face when competing on the world stage.

"Once you win, you realize that you're capable of winning and you go back into the halfpipe or whatever it is, the situation, and you go 'Gosh, well I won before why can't I do it again?' And then you win again and this momentum builds and you start to feel this sort of like pressure, but then again this sort of expectation," he explains.

And as he prepares to leave the Olympic scene, he has a message to share with the next generation of young and aspiring athletes: "Everything you do in life takes hard work, and if you find something you really love to do, go for it. You may fall as many times as you get up, but be patient and trust the journey. It'll be worth it, as long as you love doing it."