Iconic Snowboarder Shaun White Ends His Olympic Career with Fourth-Place Halfpipe Finish

The Flying Tomato has taken flight for the last time — at an Olympic Games, at least.

Shaun White ended his Olympics journey and his competitive career on Thursday night (Eastern), finishing the men's halfpipe competition in fourth place with a best score of 85.00. His best score came in his second run, and White was unable to improve upon it, falling in his third and final attempt.

After his third run, White was visibly emotional, with tears in his eyes as he appeared to say "that's it" while cameras rolled.

Gold ultimately went to Japan's Ayumu Hirano, with Australian Scotty James winning silver and Switzerland's Jan Scherrer in third.

White, 35, was already a three-time gold medalist heading into these Winter Games, his fifth total. He'd previously confirmed he wouldn't pursue a return in 2026, and then announced last week he was walking away from the slopes, professionally, for good.

Speaking to reporters, White said, "This has all had its amazing glow to every single decision and every single competition because I've decided this will be my last Olympics. I've given it my all. There have been some ups and downs on the way to get here, but through all that, I feel I've got stronger [and] gotten better."

Continuing, he said, "In my mind ... I've decided this will be the last competition."

Part of what propelled White to the decision was injuries that have led to mounting ankle, knee, and back issues. But he's also ready for the next chapter, and proud: "I have accomplished so much," he told PEOPLE in January.

"There are some amazing things happening in my life, obviously my business life, I launched a company called Whitespace with my brother," said White. "I have big plans to stay in the sport and do all sorts of things."

Leaving the sport where he was once the young one, now a veteran, White was proud to share advice for the next generation of snowboarders.

"Everything you do in life takes hard work, and if you find something you really love to do, go for it," said White. "You may fall as many times as you get up, but be patient and trust the journey. It'll be worth it, as long as you love doing it."