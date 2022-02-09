1972 Olympian Barbara Cochran on Son Ryan's Success in Beijing Games: 'Knew He Could Do It'

"I absolutely had confidence that he could do it," she said with a smile during an interview with PEOPLE (The TV Show!)

Like mother, like son!

Former Olympic medalist Barbara Ann Cochran proudly cheered for her son Ryan Cochran-Siegle on Tuesday as he earned a silver medal in the men's super-G race at the Beijing Olympics.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Nearly 50 years ago to the day, the 71-year-old former athlete took home a gold medal, herself, in the women's slalom at the 1972 Winter Games in Sapporo, Japan.

"I knew he could do it, I absolutely had confidence that he could do it," she said with a smile during an interview with PEOPLE (The TV Show!). "But yet at the same time, I just think that I wasn't sure that it would happen. And when it did, it was unbelievable."

Last January, Cochran-Siegle was severely injured when he crashed during a World Cup race in Austria. He underwent surgery to repair a broken bone in his neck nearly a year to the day of his silver medal-winning performance on Tuesday.

Ryan Cochran-Siegle Ryan Cochran-Siegle | Credit: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Cochran told PEOPLE (The TV Show!) that she offered her son some encouraging words shortly before his big race. "I just looked up at Ryan and said, 'No pressure, Ryan! It's okay. Whatever happens, happens,' " she recalled. "It's like, 'No pressure on you.' "

Both mother and son were elated with Cochran-Siegle's second-place finish. Cochran admittedly was in tears upon learning of her son's victory.

"He couldn't hear me but when he got the medal and then when he got flowers, I was saying to him, you know, over the air, 'Ryan, you make sure you bring home those flowers!' I want to see the flowers too!" she said with a chuckle.

The pair was able to speak via FaceTime shortly after the race in what Cochran described to PEOPLE (The TV Show!) as an "emotional" conversation.

Ryan Cochran-Siegle Ryan Cochran-Siegle | Credit: Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

"I was nervous. I was excited. I was trembling. I was crying. It was just like everything all packed in together," she explained. "And I think he was kind of the same way too. I think it was just an amazing performance that he did. And so, so proud of him."

One thing that the proud mom believes helped propel her son to success was the Cochran family way, coined by her father in a book. While he wanted his children to enjoy the sport, he also hoped they'd learn life lessons from it as well.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Ryan Cochran-Siegle Ryan Cochran-Siegle | Credit: Alain Grosclaude/Agence Zoom/Getty Images

"And what he wanted us to learn is that in order to get better at something, that it's not about the results, it's just about improving yourself and believing in yourself, and that you keep trying to do better and better. And to do that, it takes a lot of hard work," she told PEOPLE (The TV Show!).

"So that was one thing that I was hoping that he would learn, which he has learned," she continued. "And that it takes a lot of nitpicking, that you have to pay attention to the details. So those are some of the things that I hope that I've been able to pass on to him."

As for the timing of her son's win, Cochran is still in awe.