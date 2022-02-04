Beijing Winter Olympics Are Officially Underway as Opening Ceremony Begins in China
The Beijing Winter Olympics have begun!
The Opening Ceremony for the 2022 Games kicked off on Friday with — as many Olympics before — fireworks and fanfare.
Welcoming the eventual entrance of spring, the festivities started with 400 performers taking the stage at the Beijing National Stadium, equipped with giant LED sticks meant to emulate spring willows. The emphasis on spring during the chilly Winter Games is due to the Chinese lunar calendar: Friday marks the beginning of the season in the country.
After the performance, fireworks exploded over the stadium, and China's President Xi Jinping and International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach were welcomed by the gathered crowd.
China's national flag was then raised, followed by an ice cube projected on the floor, displaying graphics that honored every Winter Games in history, starting in Chamonix in 1924. Eventually, the ice disintegrated, revealing the six Olympic Rings and welcoming Greece to kick off the Parade of Nations.
During the Parade of Nations, athletes walked along the LED-enabled floor, which rotated through some impressive projections.
Much like the Tokyo Games last summer, the public is not in attendance at the Opening Ceremony.
The Winter Games will operate in a "closed-loop management system" after participants arrive — limiting travel to only Games-related venues within "designated vehicles."
All participants will be required to be tested for COVID-19 daily for the duration of the Games, regardless of vaccination status. Athletes will also be encouraged to wear masks and avoid crowded areas even if they are vaccinated, the playbook states.
