Skier Nina O'Brien Undergoes Surgery After Crash at Beijing Olympics: 'I'm a Little Heartbroken'

The Olympian had surgery at a hospital in Yanqing, China, and will be returning to the U.S. for treatment

Team USA Skier Nina O'Brien is recovering from surgery after she was injured in a scary crash during the women's giant slalom race on Monday.

In an Instagram post after the crash, the 24-year-old revealed she had undergone surgery to stabilize her damaged tibia "which unfortunately was an open fracture through my leg."

She wrote, "I'll get the rest fixed at home, but for now I'm in great hands. I want to say thank you to everyone who's taken care of me, especially those who rushed to me in the finish and my doctors and nurses in Yanqing."

O'Brien fell during her second run in the competition, with her skis coming off her feet as she slid near the finish line. She was ultimately disqualified from the race.

According to USA Today, O'Brien had surgery at a Yanqing hospital that is close to the Alpine ski venue and will be taken back to the United States for additional treatment.

Nina O'Brien Credit: Julian Finney/Getty Images

O'Brien's post featured a series of photos of the athlete in high spirits while at the hospital. In one photo, she and the hospital staff posed with their thumbs up. In another photo, the Olympian can be seen throwing up a peace sign while laying in a hospital bed. She also shared a photo of herself competing at the Olympics.

"I keep replaying it in my head, wishing I'd skied those last few gates differently. But here we are," she wrote.

O'Brien admitted to being "heartbroken" after the crash "but also feeling so much love. Thank you to everyone who's reached out. My phone is flooded with messages, and waking up to your words means more than you know. The good news is that today is a new day — and I get to cheer on my teammates. Good luck to everyone competing and enjoy it," she added.

O'Brien's fall came after her teammate and expected giant slalom gold medal winner Mikaela Shiffrin lost control just seconds into her first run in the event and fell to her left hip. Shiffrin was also disqualified from the women's giant slalom competition.