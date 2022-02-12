Nina Dobrev Celebrates 'Greatest Boyfriend of All Time' Shaun White After Pro Snowboarding Retirement
Nina Dobrev is "in awe" of her boyfriend Shaun White following his retirement from professional snowboarding on Thursday.
On Friday, the Vampire Diaries alum, 33, shared a series of images on Instagram in honor of White's career including photos of the three-time gold medalist's final run at the Olympics.
"I couldn't be more proud. Of everything you have accomplished over the last 20 years as a competitor and the man you have become," she captioned the photos. "You are one of a kind."
She added, "Today we are celebrating you. Your hard work. Your passion. Your determination. Your talent. Your fearlessness. Your courage. Your soul. Your heart. YOUR LEGACY."
Dobrev shared that it was the "beginning" of a new chapter for the athlete, 35, who placed fourth in his final halfpipe competition on Thursday night.
She concluded the post with a sweet message for White who previously announced he wouldn't pursue a return to the Olympics in 2026 and confirmed last week he would no longer be snowboarding professionally.
"You will forever be the G.O.A.T. of snowboarding," she shared. "Not to mention you are also the G.(B).O.A.T. = Greatest Boyfriend Of All Time 😉 @shaunwhite"
Throughout the Olympics, Dobrev has been showing her support to her boyfriend and Team USA on social media.
White teared up while speaking with NBC on Thursday after placing fourth in his halfpipe competition with Japan's Ayumu Hirano earning a gold medal, Australian Scotty James winning silver and Switzerland's Jan Scherrer taking bronze.
"I wanted more today, but I'll take what I can get," he admitted. "I'm proud. I've spent my life [competing]."
"A lot of emotions hitting me right now. There's the cheer of the crowd and some kind words from my fellow competitors at the bottom," White continued. "I'm so happy."
White placed fourth with a best score of 85.00. The score came in his second run, and White was unable to improve upon it, falling in his third and final attempt.
After his last run, White was visibly emotional and he appeared to say "that's it" as the cameras rolled.
