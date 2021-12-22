NHL Will Not Send Athletes to Beijing Winter Olympics Following COVID-19 Case Increase

After experiencing a large increase in COVID-19 cases throughout the league, the NHL has decided not to send players to the Beijing Olympics

The NHL will not be sending players to participate in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, the league announced Wednesday.

Dozens of games have been postponed due to COVID-19 outbreaks in the NHL, and after the most recent spike in cases amongst players and staff, the league has pulled out of the upcoming Winter Games in February.

"The National Hockey League respects and admires the desire of NHL Players to represent their countries and participate in a 'best on best' tournament. Accordingly, we have waited as long as possible to make this decision while exploring every available option to enable our Players to participate in the 2022 Winter Olympic Games," NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said. "Unfortunately, given the profound disruption to the NHL's regular-season schedule caused by recent COVID-related events — 50 games already have been postponed through Dec. 23 — Olympic participation is no longer feasible."

Continued Bettman's statement, "We certainly acknowledge and appreciate the efforts made by the International Olympic Committee, the International Ice Hockey Federation and the Beijing Organizing Committee to host NHL Players but current circumstances have made it impossible for us to proceed despite everyone's best efforts. We look forward to Olympic participation in 2026."

Bettman said that the NHL's goal has always been "to responsibly and safely complete the entirety of the NHL regular season and Stanley Cup Playoffs in a timely manner." He said that the NHL will "begin utilizing available dates during the Feb. 6-22 window (originally contemplated to accommodate Olympic participation) to reschedule games that have been, or may yet be, postponed."

While players won't be at the Games in China, the league previously confirmed it would continue the 2021-2022 season. The decision was made in part because those infected did not have "concerning symptoms or serious illness" and "virtually all Players and Club hockey staff" were fully vaccinated.

"Given the disruption to the NHL's regular-season schedule caused by recent COVID-related events ... and the continued uncertainty caused by the ongoing COVID pandemic, the NHL and NHLPA are actively discussing the matter of NHL Player participation in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, and expect to be in a position to announce a final determination in the coming days," the NHL previously said in a statement from Dec. 20.

The NHL hasn't been the only major professional sports league to be affected by the virus in recent weeks.

The NFL postponed three games during its Week 15 slate due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, with around 100 players testing positive for the virus over a three-day span.

That same week, the NBA announced five games had been moved to later dates due to the number of players and staff under the league's health and safety protocols.

The 2022 Winter Olympics are scheduled to start on Feb. 4 and will commence on Feb. 20.