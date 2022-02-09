NBC Sports Says 'Situation' with Leslie Jones' Olympics Commentary on Social Media Has Been 'Resolved'

Leslie Jones had announced on social media Monday that "folks don't want me to" post Olympic commentary videos

NBC says Leslie Jones is welcome to continue her social media commentary of the 2022 Winter Games after an "error" led to the actress and comedian saying she would no longer release videos narrating the Olympic action.

Responding to Jones' Monday Instagram statement that she was wondering if the Beijing Games should be "my last Olympics I live tweet," an NBC Sports spokesperson told PEOPLE, "This was the result of a third-party error, and the situation has been resolved. She is free to do her social media posts as she has done in the past."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Added the spokesperson, "She is a super fan of the Olympics, and we are super fans of her."

The former Saturday Night Live star has been recapping and live-tweeting during the last few Summer and Winter Olympic Games, and once again had taken up the duties for Beijing. Starting last Thursday, Jones, who has more than 1.1 million followers on TikTok, has posted dozens of videos commenting on everything from the figure skating competitions to the skiing events.

Those stopped on Monday, however, when Jones put out the statement and came shortly after she tagged Olympics broadcaster NBC in one post.

"I know, another celebrity bitching," Jones, 54, wrote. "But I'm tired of fighting the folks who don't want me to do it. They block my videos and they get folks who think they can do it like me. And I'm tired of fighting them."

Jones added, "I love the athletes and they love me doing it. And I know ya'll love it. But now it's gotten too hard. And no one is fighting for or with me. Soooo I guess I'll leave it to the professionals. But thank you for all the love. #uptoyallnow."

Jones hasn't posted on social media since but many commented on her statement praising her commentary, with one Instagram user calling it "THE BEST." Women's Olympic hockey player Hilary Knight also commented, writing, "❤️ you."