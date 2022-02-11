Mikaela Shiffrin Places Ninth in Super G Race After Skiing Out of Previous Events

Speaking to NBC, Mikaela Shiffrin said she is "severely underperforming in an Olympics"

Mikaela Shiffrin is back in action.

The skier just finished ninth in the women's super-G race on Thursday night (Eastern). Switzerland's Lara Gut-Behramiwas the gold medalist, while Austrian Mirjam Puchner won the silver medal. Switzerland's Michelle Gisin took the bronze.

Americans Isabella Wright, Keely Cashman and Alix Wilkinson also competed in the race.

Shiffrin's return to the mountain comes after she unexpectedly skied out of both her first and second races of the 2022 Winter Games: a fall knocked her out of the giant slalom, and then, she missed the gate and earned another "did not finish" aka DNF in the slalom. She's previously won gold in both events.

The athlete, 26, was emotional after Wednesday's slalom race, and gave a tearful interview to NBC after her failed first run. She told cameras, "It makes me second-guess the last 15 years. Everything I thought I knew about my own skiing and slalom and racing mentality. Just processing a lot for sure. And I feel really bad."

After her run Thursday evening (Eastern), Shiffrin again spoke to NBC, emphasizing the outpouring of support (including "the kindest words I could ever imagine") received since her last race. "For all the people who've been sending me support, I can only say thank you," said Shiffrin.

Mikaela Shiffrin Mikaela Shiffrin | Credit: Alexis Boichard/Agence Zoom/Getty Images

"I would never have expected to feel in this moment, severely underperforming in an Olympics, I would never have felt that humans could be so kind," she admitted, adding, "It's the most surprising thing of my Olympic experience, is how kind people have been in the face of my failure. I mean, it is failure. It's okay to say that. "

Ahead of the super-G, Shiffrin sent a message on Twitter also thanking fans for the "support."

"Well I've had a lot of support over the last 48 hours and I have to thank everyone for that," said Shiffrin. "Today is Super G, and Super G is fun. I can't express how grateful I am to have the opportunity to refocus on a new race, in the sport that I love so much. Onward."