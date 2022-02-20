Mikaela Shiffrin Ends Beijing Olympics Without a Medal, Team USA Finishes 4th in Mixed Team Parallel Slalom

Mikaela Shiffrin, who has had an uncharacteristically tough time these Winter Games, competed in the mixed team parallel slalom — her sixth and final event in Beijing

After a delay due to strong winds, the mixed team parallel slalom was held late Saturday night (Eastern), with the end of these Winter Games looming.

Concluding her challenging experience in Beijing, Mikaela Shiffrin joined Paula Moltzan, Tommy Ford and River Radamus in the mixed team parallel slalom for Team USA, ultimately losing in the bronze medal match against Norway. The U.S. finished in fourth place.

Though they beat Slovakia and Italy, the U.S. team was inched out of the gold medal final after being defeated by Germany.

Austria won gold and Germany won silver.

"I always say that my teammates are what carried me through this Olympics. And today, I have to emphasize, I don't think you can emphasize it enough, how unbelievable it is for us to be here and be in the hunt for a medal," Shiffrin told NBC after their final race.

"I get that people will say we came up short," she said. "But the thing is that, to have this depth on our team coming from the U.S. competing in a European-dominated sport, coming here and having all of us with these guys skiing so strongly. And River, we're watching you at the bottom there. And the fact that you're skiing so strongly and even gave us hope, that's the biggest win you could ever give us. And it's just been incredible to compete today with you guys after a long Olympics. This is my absolute favorite memories and I just want to thank you for that."

Shiffrin, 26, competed in five individual events in the 2022 Games, earning did not finish (DNF) results in three. Her best result was ninth place, in stark contrast to Olympics past. The two-time gold medalist has been candid about what she's called her "failure" to perform, and spoken out against detractors' criticism.

In an Instagram post Thursday, Shiffrin wrote, "Get up because you can, because you like what you do when it's not infested with the people who have so much apparent hate for you. Just get up. It is not always easy, but it is also not the end of the world to fail. Fail twice. Fail 5 times. At the Olympics."

The post included several other slides featuring text revealing the negative comments Shiffrin has received from internet trolls. Some of the harsh words the athlete shared read, "Your time is over, retire," and "Didn't get all the medals and now she is going insane." She also shared things she has been called that include a "narcissist," "choker," and "dumb blonde."

Speaking with PEOPLE in November about the pressures Olympic athletes face, Shiffrin opened up about dealing with the ups and downs that come with competing at such a high level.

"At the end of the day, you can drive yourself crazy looking at numbers and thinking about records and if you're going to break it or if you're not going to break it, and you can set yourself up to feel disappointed for the rest of your life," she said.