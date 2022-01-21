Mikaela Shiffrin Narrowly Avoids a T-Rex in Fun Olympics and Jurassic World Crossover — Watch

The Team USA skier is one of three Olympians facing off against some of Jurassic World's biggest and scariest dinosaurs in a series of new promos

Life finds a way — to get far away from scary prehistoric predators!

Alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin stars in a new Olympics promo video, racing down a snowy mountain and away from some very different-looking competitors, hot on her heels: dinosaurs from the Jurassic World franchise.

In the campaign video from NBC Sports and Universal Pictures, exclusively debuted in full by PEOPLE, the 26-year-old is enjoying her time on the slopes when she notices a raptor running alongside her through the trees.

She pauses on her skis, as the creature approaches growling, but they're both startled off by a bigger threat: a tyrannosaurus rex.

Shiffrin is one of three Team USA athletes who will appear in ads merging Winter Olympics competitors and the upcoming film, Jurassic World: Dominion. Snowboarder Shaun White and figure skater Nathan Chen will also each encounter dinosaurs created by the artists at Industrial Light & Magic.

Shiffrin said in a press release, "We've all grown up being awe-struck by the incredible dinosaurs in the Jurassic World films, so to suddenly be able to step into the world of these films and interact with [raptor] Blue myself was exciting and unforgettable."

"This is an extraordinary year for NBC Sports as we broadcast and stream the Winter Olympics and Super Bowl to audiences around the country this February," said Jenny Storms, CMO of entertainment and sports for NBCUniversal. "This Haley's comet of media events gives us an unprecedented opportunity to reach, engage and captivate consumers like never before. We are taking this to colossal levels by partnering with our friends at Universal on the biggest event in film this year, Jurassic World Dominion. The spots we have created with our Olympic athletes are jaw-dropping, innovative and thrilling."

Jurassic World: Dominion comes nearly 30 years after the first Jurassic Park film premiered in 1993. Original Jurassic Park stars Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and Jeff Goldblum are all set to star in the latest film in the franchise, director Colin Trevorrow previously shared with Entertainment Weekly.

Last year, Shiffrin — who has won two golds and a silver medal at Olympic Games — spoke to PEOPLE about whether or not she has a career goal to beat Ingemar Stenmark's alpine skiing record of 86 wins.

"At the end of the day, you can drive yourself crazy looking at numbers and thinking about records and if you're going to break it or if you're not going to break it, and you can set yourself up to feel disappointed for the rest of your life," she said. "But at the end of the day ... my whole career, it's been successful. It's been highs and lows but I'm really proud of it. And I'm still racing. I'm not done yet, but I can look back and feel proud already."

Jurassic World Dominion opens in theaters on June 10, 2022.