Mikaela Shiffrin Gets Support from Simone Biles Amid Olympic Struggles: 'Not Always Easy'

The young Olympian, who is largely considered one of the world's best skiers, recently got candid about being the target of heavy scrutiny online

Simone Biles can relate to the pressure and scrutiny Mikaela Shiffrin is facing during these Winter Olympics and is offering her support.

In an Instagram post Thursday, Shiffrin shared a powerful message about overcoming the online hate she has been subjected to throughout the Beijing Games as she's struggled through her events.

Shiffrin, who is largely considered one of the world's best skiers at just 26-years-old, clapped back at critics in the long message.

"Well kids … feed 'em what you wanna feed em, self pity, sadness … let the turkeys get you down. There will always be turkeys or get up, again, again, again, again, again, again, again," she wrote. "Get up because you can, because you like what you do when it's not infested with the people who have so much apparent hate for you. Just get up. It is not always easy, but it is also not the end of the world to fail. Fail twice. Fail 5 times. At the Olympics."

She added, "I come back because those first 9 turns today were spectacular, really heaven, that's where I am meant to be."

The post included several other slides featuring text revealing the negative comments Shiffrin has received from internet trolls. Some of the harsh words the athlete shared read, "Your time is over, retire," and "Didn't get all the medals and now she is going insane." She also shared things she has been called that include a "narcissist," "choker," and "dumb blonde."

She also used her Instagram as an opportunity to celebrate other alpine skiers, captioning the post, "My biggest congratulations to @michellegisin @wendyholdener and @federicabrignone for today. Great performances on both downhill and slalom 🙌💛."

Shiffrin's post comes after she failed to finish her portion of the women's combined event. It followed what has been a surprisingly challenging Games for the athlete. While defending her gold medal in giant slalom last week, Shiffrin lost control just seconds into her run at the National Alpine Center in Yanquig, falling on her left hip. The three-time Olympic medal winner then skied out for the first time in years, ending her 30-race streak, and was disqualified from the event. Similar results followed in all of her other events — Shiffrin either skied out or didn't finish high enough to medal.

Biles, 24, offered her support in the comment section of Shiffrin's Thursday post, noting she can relate to the experience. The gymnast — who suffered a disorienting condition called the twisties and withdrew from several events during last summer's Tokyo Games — also cheered on her Olympic pal as Shiffrin prepares to compete in the final alpine race of the Olympics on Saturday.

"I know this all too well. I'm sorry you're experiencing this! people suck…. damned if you do damned if you don't. but just remember how AMAZING you are, we're all cheering for you, proud of you, love & support you! Go kick some ass Saturday! But most importantly, embrace the moment. Have fun🤍 love ya!!!!" wrote Biles.

The U.S. Ski Team also commented, writing, "THIS! Can't wait for the team event! 👏"

Shiffrin previously praised Biles while chatting about the pressures she faces in the spotlight as an Olympic champion ahead of the Winter Games. At the time she said the stress can be a lot, but having someone like Biles speak out about mental health and the obstacles athletes face makes it easier.

"Having one of the most recognized and biggest voices in sports right now talk about this and show how real it is to [struggle], ... it makes it a little bit easier to talk about," said Shiffrin. "It gives all of us athletes the ability to say, 'Oh, you're not alone feeling that way. I'm not the only one who feels pressure.' "