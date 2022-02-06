The Beijing Olympics began in China with an Opening Ceremony on Feb. 4

The Games Have Begun! See Which Countries Have Won Medals at the 2022 Winter Olympics So Far

It's just a few days into the 2022 Winter Olympic Games, and the race for golds is heating up (even amid the chilly temperatures).

Early Sunday morning (Eastern), Russia was leading the total Olympic medal count so far with five medals, made up of one gold, two silver and two bronze. They're followed closely by Norway, who have already snagged two golds and one bronze.

Nine countries have won two medals, including the United States with two silver — one in women's slopestyle snowboarding and one in women's skiing moguls. There are seven countries that have only won one medal so far.

In total this year, the 15 Winter Olympics sports include 109 medal events.

The Beijing Olympics medals being presented to athletes include, as is traditional, the five rings and the name of the Games in English. On the back, the Games' name is repeated in Chinese. The front of the medals also feature two rings with patterns designed to show snow and ice, USA Today reported.

Beijing Olympics Medals The Beijing Olympics Medals | Credit: Beijing 2022 via Xinhua via Getty Images

In the last Olympic Winter Games, in PyeongChang 2018, the United States came in fourth in the total medal count, with 23 medals — nine of which were gold. Norway and Germany were tied for gold medals at 14, but the Scandanavian country pulled ahead with a total of 39 medals.

The Beijing Winter Games medal count can be seen in the above graphic, which shows the medals every country has picked up so far.

The graphic will continue to update each day with new totals, and countries may shuffle places if their medal count increases.