Mariah Bell is currently competing in the U.S. National Figure Skating Championships ahead of the Beijing Olympics

Figure Skater Mariah Bell Says Adam Rippon 'Brings the Fun' as One of Her Coaches

Mariah Bell is leading the women's pack at the 2022 U.S. Figure Skating Championships, in Nashville, Tennessee, this week, and she's had a little help from a familiar face.

The athlete, who placed first in the women's short program on Thursday, has a coaching team led by Rafael Arutyunyan and including former Olympian Adam Rippon. Rippon, a fellow figure skater, won a bronze medal during the team figure skating event during the Pyeongchang Games.

Speaking to PEOPLE last year, Bell noted what Rippon, 32, brings to the team versus Arutyunyan, 64, who also works with Nathan Chen and coached former Olympian Michelle Kwan.

"[Arutyunyan] is so smart, but he is pretty old school in his ways of thinking, which is fine," said Bell, 25. "I mean, Adam kind of brings the fun. Rafael ... is very strict and very demanding of his students. And so it was kind of fun to have Adam come in and be kind of the lighter, like more bubbly version of him sometimes."

During Thursday's short program, Bell landed a triple flip-triple toe loop and won with a score of 75.55, the Associated Press reported. Her score put her one point ahead of competitor Karen Chen and more than four ahead of Alysa Liu.

JANUARY 06: Mariah Bell, SC of Boston performs during the championship ladies short program during the U.S. Figure Skating Championships at Bridgestone Arena on January 6, 2022 Mariah Bell | Credit: Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty

Should Bell be named to the Olympic team for the upcoming Games in Bejing, she would become the United States' oldest competitor in 94 years in the women's singles. The team — which includes three ladies' sports — is selected based on competitions throughout the past year and is expected to be named this weekend.

While chatting with PEOPLE, Bell also talked about the pressure for figure skaters to add challenging tricks to their programs, with the seasoned skater admitting "I think sometimes people get caught up in wanting to do more."

"It kind of muddies the water where you already do really well," she explained, "And so I'm more of the kind of like, yes, try those things. You can start working for them but know what your strengths are."