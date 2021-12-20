Earlier this year, the U.S. short track speed skater told PEOPLE, "My goal at 2022 would just be to be happy and to just do my best"

Speed Skater Maame Biney on What Second Olympics Means to Her as She Secures Spot on Team USA

Maame Biney has secured her spot on Team USA for the second time.

The athlete will compete in Beijing Olympics in February, after being named to the U.S. short track speed skating team this past weekend.

Biney competed in the 2022 short track Olympic trials in Salt Lake City, Utah, last weekend. Seven athletes — five women and two men — were named to the U.S. team at the conclusion of the weekend, after three days of racing. The selected athletes were chosen based on their performance in two 1500m races, two 1000m races, and two 500m races.

Biney, 21, competed in the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympic Winter Games, placing 14th in the 500m race and 31st in the 1500m.

Speaking to PEOPLE earlier this year, Biney said she's not pressuring herself to secure a gold medal this upcoming Games.

"I'm a very realistic person and I like to know where I'm at compared to other people and just knowing what I've had to go through to even be here," she explained. "I know that just going to the Olympics a second time would be amazing for me. And so my goal at 2022 would just be to be happy and to just do my best."

"And then if I make it to the final, amazing, even if I go to the semifinals that would just be amazing for me," the young athlete continued.

Short track speed skating first debuted as a full Olympic sport at the 1992 Winter Games in France. The U.S.' best-known short track speed skater is Apolo Anton Ohno, an eight-time medalist who has been inducted into the U.S. Olympic Hall of Fame.

Biney notes that while she is a bit biased, she does believe speed skating is "such a cool sport."

"I really do think that short track and long track speed skating, we go so fast on 17-inch blades that are super thin," she explained. "How cool is that? We're going as fast as we can."