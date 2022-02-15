French Snowboarder Lucile Lefevre Competes in Tiger Suit at Beijing Winter Games

Following a knee injury, the snowboarder decided to have fun during the women’s big air qualification round

French snowboarder Lucile Lefevre is ending her Olympic career with a bang.

In honor of the Year of the Tiger, the 26-year-old competed in a full-body tiger suit during the women's big air qualification round at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

Last week, the athlete suffered a competition-ending knee injury during the slopestyle event. The injury resulted in Lefevre being unable to attempt any tricks coming off the 155-foot big air ramp during Monday's qualification, but she still wanted to participate — and have a little fun in the process.

Levefre borrowed a tiger suit from Swiss snowboarder Nicolas Huber, according to ABC. The snowboarder took off and performed a straight-forward jump coming down the ramp, waving at the judges from mid-air.

Lucile Lefevre Credit: Jae C Hong/AP/Shutterstock

"I decided for the last one to just say hi to the judges. And especially the French one, because it's a friend of mine," she told reporters.

Lefevre ultimately finished last in the event but admitted she's enjoying being a fan-favorite for the moment, adding, "Everyone wants a picture with me."

"This was my last competition, what an honor today to be able to finish my career in the Olympics," Levefre later reflected on Instagram, noting that she wishes she could've competed without her injuries.

"I wanted to say a last goodbye to my sport that gave me so much and to everyone who believed in me. That's why I preferred to take this moment by jumping with this costume," she added.