Olympic Snowboarder Lindsey Jacobellis Was Once a Crochet Model for a Nevada-Based Company

As part of Jimmy Beans Wool's "Stitch Mountain" campaign, the veteran snowboarder modeled several different products, including some Team USA-themed items

When she wasn't on the slopes in 2012, Lindsey Jacobellis was trying something new: modeling.

That year, the Olympic snowboarder, now 36, collaborated with Jimmy Beans Wool on a special campaign honoring the art of crocheting, which the company says is one of Jacobellis' "favorite crafts."

As part of the "Stitch Mountain" campaign, Jacobellis modeled several different products — including some Team USA-themed items — for the Nevada-based business.

On Wednesday, Jacobellis clinched her first-ever Olympic gold medal a decade later in snowboard cross at the 2022 Beijing Olympics. Jimmy Beans Wool, which previously sponsored Team USA, celebrated her victory by sharing photos of Jacobellis modeling their product alongside their congratulatory statement on social media.

"Congratulations to Lindsey Jacobellis who snagged a gold medal in this year's winter Olympics!!" the company wrote on Facebook alongside the trio of images.

The first shot from the campaign named "Stitch Mountain" features Jacobellis wearing a pair of green free-stitch crocheted wristers while bundled up in the cold.

In the second photo, Jacobellis is wrapped up in Team USA-themed knitted throw blanket with red, white and blue woven throughout the piece.

The third and final photo shows Jacobellis proudly wearing a free-stitch crocheted cowl scarf made from various shades of blue and green yarn.

After her victory, Jacobellis celebrated her "Sweet 16" on Instagram alongside a photo of herself grinning ear to ear as she held the American flag behind her.

"It came down to day 5 of the Games, bib 5 and my 5th Olympic appearance to get the 🥇 #GettySport," she wrote on Thursday.

Many of Jacobellis' friends and fans shared their support for the snowboarder in the comment section. Fellow Team USA snowboarder Meghan Tierney cheered on her friend, writing, "Go Linds!! So proud!!!!!! ❤️❤️."

Nick Baumgartner, another Team USA snowboarder, chimed in with, "So proud of you Linds! What a well-deserved fairytale ending ❤️ #goat."

Team USA skier Jake Vedder told Jacobellis that he is "so proud" of his teammate, while Canadian snowboarder Kevin Hill lauded the veteran athlete's impressive performance.

"Well deserved Lindsay!! What a way to crush it👏🔥🙏🏼," Hill, 35, wrote in the comments.

With Wednesday's victory, Jacobellis is now the oldest person to medal in snowboard cross at the Olympics after topping the leaderboard at Wednesday's event, per NBC Olympics. She has won two medals in five Olympics, including a silver in snowboard cross during the 2006 Winter Games in Turin, Italy.