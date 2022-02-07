The former Saturday Night Live star has been recapping and live-tweeting during the last few Summer and Winter Olympic Games

Leslie Jones Says She May No Longer Live Recap Olympics: I Won't Stay 'Anywhere I'm Not Welcomed'

Just a few days into the 2022 Winter Olympic Games, actress and comedian Leslie Jones says she's rethinking her much-loved video narration of all the action in Beijing.

In an early-morning post on Instagram, Monday, Jones wrote that she was wondering if the Beijing Games should be "my last Olympics I live tweet."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I know, another celebrity bitching," Jones, 54, wrote. "But I'm tired of fighting the folks who don't want me to do it. They block my videos and they get folks who think they can do it like me. And I'm tired of fighting them."

Jones didn't specify who she was referencing when she said people didn't want her to film the videos, though she had tagged Olympics broadcaster NBC in an earlier post. She also added, "I love the athletes and they love me doing it. And I know ya'll love it. But now it's gotten too hard. And no one is fighting for or with me. Soooo I guess I'll leave it to the professionals. But thank you for all the love. #uptoyallnow."

In the caption of her post, the star wrote, "Leslie Jones does not stay anywhere I'm not welcomed. #uptoyallnow."

The former Saturday Night Live star has been recapping and live-tweeting during the last few Summer and Winter Olympic Games. Starting last Thursday, Jones, who has more than 1.1 million followers on TikTok, has posted dozens of videos commenting on everything from the figure skating competitions to the skiing events.

Just hours before her post about pushback to her videos, Jones was watching and commenting on the team figure skating event live from home.

RELATED VIDEO: Still Grieving Father's Death, Skiing Sensation Mikaela Shiffrin Focuses on Beijing

"I do this because I really enjoy watching the Olympics," she said in one clip with Team USA's Karen Chen was skating. "I really love you guys' reactions … this is like everybody coming together, no matter what's going on. … When I'm doing this, my spirit is totally in it. … I do this with real passion."

In the comment section of that post, Holly Robinson Peete wrote to Jones, "Yeah your commentary is great and you should be doing this on Peacock like snoop and Kev!!!!!!" Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg have an Olympic highlights show on NBC's Peacock.

Responding to Peete, Jones wrote, "You think Kevin and snoop give a f--- about athletes and Olympics? Honestly I think this should be my last one. Its frustrating."

NBC Sports did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.