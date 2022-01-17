Kendall Coyne Schofield Says She and NFL Player Husband Michael Train Together: We're 'Lucky'

The Olympic hockey player is gearing up to compete for Team USA for the third time next month in Beijing

Kendall Coyne Schofield has a partner in life and in fitness.

The hockey player, who will compete in her third Olympic Games next month in Beijing, previously chatted with people about how she and her husband Michael Schofield, a member of the Los Angeles Chargers, navigated the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic together.

"If there was a pro to the pandemic for us, selfishly, it was that we spent time together," Schofield tells PEOPLE. "We couldn't travel. We couldn't go anywhere and we spent time with each other."

Continues the 29-year-old, "And then when things started to open up, we were lucky that we had each other to train with. I couldn't imagine going through this by myself or trying to train in my basement by myself, like all those things. So we were able to provide that motivation and inspiration to each other, because it did get long."

And when one of the pair didn't feel compelled or motivated to keep up with their training routine, the other kept them accountable. Explains Schofield, "We would just support each other."

Schofield married the football player, 31, in 2018, but they actually met years prior while attending the same high school. The same year of their wedding, the hockey player won gold with the women's national team at the Pyeongchang Winter Games.

The couple wasn't just staying physically fit during quarantine days, they also sought out opportunities to give back to those in need during a challenging time.

"We found the opportunity to be able to volunteer at our local food pantry because a lot of their volunteers are elderly who are high risk and they were asked not to volunteer," recounts Schofield. "But there were a lot of people who were in need of food. So there was a lot of need, but no one there to help supply the need. And so we tried to be as accessible as we could there."

The couple's Schofield Family Foundation even donated 60,000 meals to the Greater Chicago Food Depository.

"I think [the pandemic] was an opportunity, when sports were taken away from you, for us to sit back and say, 'How can we help others?' Because we can't just sit here," says Schofield. "We're not just going to sit here. We're young, we're healthy, we can help cause we are not as high risk. We're still of course at risk, but we're not as high risk, so how can we help? And I think that's something that we saw during the pandemic."