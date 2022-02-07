ROC skater Kamila Valieva became the first woman to complete a quad jump at the Olympics and clinched the team event gold medal during the women’s free skate at the Beijing Games on Monday

Figure Skater Kamila Valieva Makes History as She Lands Quad Jump — What to Know About the Athlete

At just 15 years old, Kamila Valieva is already making history.

The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) figure skater made her Olympic debut at Beijing Games and became the first woman to land a quadruple jump at a Games during the women's free skate portion of the team event on Monday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The teenager successfully completed two of the historic jumps during her performance but fell on her third attempt, which was the first time she had not completed a quad jump in competition all season, according to NBC Sports.

Despite the fall, Valieva scored 178.92 points for her difficult routine, which also included a triple axel. Valieva's performance helped the ROC secure the gold medal. Before she took the ice, ROC had only trailed the United States by one point after the results of the other events in the team competition.

The United States secured the silver medal after taking home bronze medals at the past two Olympics. Japan was awarded the bronze medal, the country's first time making the podium in the team event, the Washington Post reported.

Kamila Valieva Credit: Sergei BobylevTASS via Getty

Ahead of the team event's conclusion, Valieva also finished on top in the women's short program on Sunday. During her routine, she became the fourth woman ever to land a triple axel at the Winter Olympics. Japan's Midori Ito landed the jump in 1992, followed by Mao Asada, also of Japan, in 2010 and American's Mirai Nagasu in 2018, according to the official Olympic site.

And while Valieva was first to land the quad jump at the Olympics, other skaters have attempted to complete it at prior Games. France's Surya Bonaly tried to do a quad at the 1992 Albertville Games but it was under-rotated while Japan's Miki Ando attempted it and fell at the 2006 Torino Winter Games, NBC Sports reports.

The athlete trains alongside ROC teammates Alexandra Trusova and Anna Shcherbakova at a Russian skating school headed by Eteri Tutberidze, who coached the 2018 Olympic gold and silver medalists.

Valieva, Trosova and Shcherbakova are all able to complete quadruple jumps. In fact, NBC Sports reports that Trosova became known as the "Quad Queen" after she landed five clean quad jumps at a Russian national event in September.

Despite her young age, Valieva is already a seasoned pro on the ice. She has set nine world records during her career. She is the 2022 European champion, the 2022 Russian Champion, and the 2020 Junior World Champion.