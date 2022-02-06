Team USA Skier Jaelin Kauf Secures Silver Medal in Women's Moguls

Skier Jaelin Kauf finished second in the women's moguls final in China on Sunday, following just behind Australia's Jakara Anthony and ahead of Russian Olympic Committee's Anastasiia Smirnova.

The athlete's win marks the second medal for Team USA in the Beijing Winter Olympics so far. Snowboarder Julia Marino also won silver, snagging second in the women's slopestyle event earlier this weekend.

Ahead of the Games, Kauf told PEOPLE in an interview that she had high expectations for herself after failing to medal in PyeongChang in 2018. Said the athlete, "I know that I can do it. I know I can be on that podium."