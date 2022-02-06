Team USA Skier Jaelin Kauf Secures Silver Medal in Women's Moguls
Team USA has another, newly-minted silver medalist.
Skier Jaelin Kauf finished second in the women's moguls final in China on Sunday, following just behind Australia's Jakara Anthony and ahead of Russian Olympic Committee's Anastasiia Smirnova.
Kauf, 25, scored an 80.28 at Genting Snow Park behind Anthony's 83.09 final run. Kauf's U.S. teammate Olivia Giaccio finished sixth in the competition.
The athlete's win marks the second medal for Team USA in the Beijing Winter Olympics so far. Snowboarder Julia Marino also won silver, snagging second in the women's slopestyle event earlier this weekend.
Ahead of the Games, Kauf told PEOPLE in an interview that she had high expectations for herself after failing to medal in PyeongChang in 2018. Said the athlete, "I know that I can do it. I know I can be on that podium."
She called competing at the Olympics a "childhood dream" come true, recounting thinking as a kid, "I want to be an Olympian."
"I grew up in this small town in Wyoming and I moved to Colorado for high school for a better ski program in schools that were okay with us missing a lot of it," she explained. "And then later [my family] moved back to Wyoming, so I kind of come back there as my hometown, but before I moved to Colorado, we had that idea of going to the Olympics."
She continued, "And so I was leaving, pursuing that dream. So it was really cool to come back like 'I did it!' "
