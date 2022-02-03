Jackie Chan Carries Olympic Torch Along Great Wall of China Ahead of 2022 Winter Games' Start

Jackie Chan participated in the torch relay ahead of Friday's Opening Ceremony in Beijing

Ahead of Friday's 2022 Olympic Games Opening Ceremony, actor and martial artist Jackie Chan carried the iconic Olympic torch at the Great Wall of China.

Chan, 67, held the torch Thursday as part of a three-day relay ahead of Friday's Opening Ceremony, Reuters reports. The relay began Wednesday with basketball star Yao Ming.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Despite 12-degree temperatures, Chan braved the cold and woke up at 4 a.m. local time to carry the torch, according to Reuters. The action star told reporters, "This is my fourth Olympics. I'm very happy. I'm also cold!"

Chan was joined by Chinese Olympic medalists including table tennis star Ma Long and taekwondo athlete Wu Jingyu, who carried the torch in the Badaling section of the Great Wall, per Reuters.

The popular Badaling section — which is among the most-visited parts of the wall — is located close to the Olympic venues where sliding and Alpine skiing events will take place, Reuters reports.

The torch will later move through Beijing, Yanging and Zhangjiakou, and will eventually end its journey at the Beijing National Stadium on Friday, according to the official Winter Olympics website.

jackie chan Credit: Yang Kejia/China News Service via Getty Images

Due to COVID-19, the torch relay was shortened to three days. This year's Games have also been scaled down because of the virus and will take place inside a "closed loop," meaning "competitors and other Olympics personnel" will be separated "from the public," per Reuters.

To keep spectators and participants safe, this year's Games will be held with limited audiences; tickets were not made available to the public.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Chan previously participated in the 2008 Summer Olympics, which were also held in Beijing. He recorded and released "We Are Ready", a countdown song to the Games that he later performed at that year's Opening Ceremony.

Chan also carried the torch during the 2008 torch relay, and later performed once again at the Closing Ceremony.