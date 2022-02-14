Ingrid Landmark Tandrevold Collapses in Biathlete Event at Beijing Games: 'Pushed My Limits'

Ingrid Landmark Tandrevold has been cleared after collapsing after crossing the finish line of the women's 10km biathlon event

Ingrid Landmark Tandrevold is heading back home after competing in the Beijing Winter Olympics.

On Sunday, the 25-year-old Norwegian biathlete was in position to win a medal during the women's 10km (6.2 mile) event, but came to a "virtual standstill" at 300m (0.18 miles) from the finish line, Reuters reported. She kept going and pushed herself over the finish line, but collapsed after crossing, and ultimately came in 14th.

Tandrevold received medical attention, and was escorted away. Her teammate Marte Olsbu Roieseland won gold, while Sweden's Elvira Oeberg took silver and Tiril Eckhoff, also of Norway, claimed bronze.

"She tried as hard as she could and she did everything to follow Elvira," Norwegian team doctor Lars Kolsrud told the press of Tandrevold, per Reuters. "She went empty on top of the hill and hardly got to the finishing line. When she got there she was very sad and sorry, because she lost this medal and she was all empty for power. She was not unconscious but she was very, very exhausted."

According to Kolsrud, Tandrevold "said nothing except: 'I've spoiled everything.' "

In a statement Sunday, Eurosport issued a statement confirming that Tandrevold had been given the all-clear after she collapsed.

"Ingrid Landmark Tandrevold was on course for a medal in biathlon's 10km pursuit at the Winter Olympics, but she dramatically collapsed during the final lap due to exhaustion. She received lengthy treatment but team doctor Lars Kolsrud has given her the all clear and says she was never unconscious," the release read. "Tandrevold has now recovered from the incident."

Looking ahead, the Associated Press reported that Tandrevold, a three-time relay world champion, will not compete again this week.

"I just think I pushed my limits in the altitude and in a tough race, but since I've had issues with my heart earlier in my career, we need to be careful and we need to check it out further," she said, per the AP, adding that she hopes to have "many more years in this sport."

The Beijing Winter Olympics conclude on Feb. 20.