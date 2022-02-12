All the Best Photos from the 2022 Winter Olympics Ice Dance Rhythm Competition
Team USA's ice dancers Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue finished the first portion of the competition in third place, while teammates Madison Chock and Evan Bates were close behind in fourth place
Team Canada's Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier
The Canadians performed to Elton John's "I Guess That's Why They Call It the Blues."
Team Czech Republic's Natalie Taschlerova and Filip Taschler
The pair finished with a score of 67.22.
Team USA's Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue
After finishing in fourth place in PyeongChang, Hubbell and Donohue came out strong in Beijing, scoring 87.13 points and finishing in third.
Team ROC's Alexandra Stepanova and Ivan Bukin
Stepanova and Bukin finished in fifth place after their ice dance to the Backstreet Boys.
Team USA's Madison Chock and Evan Bates
The off-the-ice couple skated to Billie Eilish and secured a spot in the final.
Team Italy's Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri
Guignard and Fabbri finished the rhythm portion in seventh place.
Team USA's Kaitlin Hawayek and Jean-Luc Baker
The American pair finished in 11th place and qualified to move to the next round of the competition.
Team France's Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron
Papadakis and Cizeron scored 90.83, which is a new world record rhythm dance score.
Team Great Britain's Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson
The skaters' routine to Kiss songs landed them in 10th place.
Team Poland's Natalia Kaliszek and Maksym Spodyriev
The 15th-place finishers had a score of 70.32.
Team Canada's Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Nikolaj Soerensen
Fournier Beaudry and Soerensen qualified for the final, in addition to their Canadian teammates.