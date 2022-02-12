All the Best Photos from the 2022 Winter Olympics Ice Dance Rhythm Competition

Team USA's ice dancers Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue finished the first portion of the competition in third place, while teammates Madison Chock and Evan Bates were close behind in fourth place

February 12, 2022 05:41 PM

Team Canada's Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier

Credit: Matthew Stockman/Getty

The Canadians performed to Elton John's "I Guess That's Why They Call It the Blues."

Team Czech Republic's Natalie Taschlerova and Filip Taschler

Credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty

The pair finished with a score of 67.22.

Team USA's Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue

Credit: Annice Lyn/Getty

After finishing in fourth place in PyeongChang, Hubbell and Donohue came out strong in Beijing, scoring 87.13 points and finishing in third.

Team ROC's Alexandra Stepanova and Ivan Bukin

Credit: Matthew Stockman/Getty

Stepanova and Bukin finished in fifth place after their ice dance to the Backstreet Boys.

Team USA's Madison Chock and Evan Bates

Credit: Fred Lee/Getty

The off-the-ice couple skated to Billie Eilish and secured a spot in the final.

Team Italy's Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri

Credit: Matthew Stockman/Getty

Guignard and Fabbri finished the rhythm portion in seventh place.

Team USA's Kaitlin Hawayek and Jean-Luc Baker

Credit: Annice Lyn/Getty

The American pair finished in 11th place and qualified to move to the next round of the competition.

Team France's Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron

Credit: Matthew Stockman/Getty

Papadakis and Cizeron scored 90.83, which is a new world record rhythm dance score.

Team Great Britain's Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson

Credit: Annice Lyn/Getty

The skaters' routine to Kiss songs landed them in 10th place.

Team Poland's Natalia Kaliszek and Maksym Spodyriev

Credit: Photo by ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images

The 15th-place finishers had a score of 70.32.

Team Canada's Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Nikolaj Soerensen

Credit: Matthew Stockman/Getty

Fournier Beaudry and Soerensen qualified for the final, in addition to their Canadian teammates.

