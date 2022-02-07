Figure Skater Vincent Zhou Tests Positive for COVID Ahead of Men's Event at Beijing Winter Olympics

Vincent Zhou needs two consecutive negative COVID tests to participate in the men's short program, scheduled for Tuesday in Beijing

Vincent Zhou has tested positive for COVID-19.

Just one day before the men's competition kicks off at the Beijing Winter Olympics, the figure skater and two-time Olympian, 21, returned a positive test during a daily screening.

"As part of yesterday's regular COVID-19 screening, Vincent Zhou tested positive. Under the guidance of the [U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee] medical staff, Zhou is undergoing additional testing to confirm his status," a rep for U.S. figure skating said in a statement, according to multiple outlets.

Zhou was scheduled to compete in the men's short program on Tuesday morning in Beijing. He must test negative in two consecutive COVID tests to participate in the event. If he does not, he will be placed in isolation and could miss the men's short program.

The men's singles competition is Zhou's final event of the Winter Games.

News of Zhou's positive test comes on the same day as Team USA's silver medal win in the team event.

Team USA

Zhou was noticeably missing during the flower ceremony and photo op with teammates Nathan Chen, Karen Chen, ice dancers Madison Hubbell and Zach Donohue as well as pairs Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier and Madison Chock and Evan Bates.

The day before the results, Zhou had competed in the men's free skate portion of the team event.

Four years ago, the Palo Alto, California, native finished sixth at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games.

On Sunday, 11 of 142 people arriving in Beijing tested positive, including seven athletes and team officials, according to the New York Times, which also reported that 13 people tested positive for COVID, including five athletes and team officials, out of the 74,603 tests taken in Beijing's "closed loop" on that day.

To learn more about Team USA, visit TeamUSA.org. Watch the Winter Olympics, now, and the Paralympics, beginning March 4, on NBC.