The FBI's warning, posted Monday, urges Olympic athletes "to keep their personal cell phones at home and use a temporary phone while at the Games"

FBI Urges Olympic Athletes to Leave Their Phones at Home Due to 'Malicious Cyber Activities'

The FBI is urging Team USA athletes to leave their phones at home for the upcoming Winter Olympics.

In a warning, posted Monday, the agency said "that cyber actors could use a broad range of cyber activities" to disrupt the events in Beijing, including "distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks, ransomware, malware, social engineering, data theft or leaks, phishing campaigns, disinformation campaigns, or insider threats."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"When successful, [these attacks] can block or disrupt the live broadcast of the event, steal or leak sensitive data, or impact public or private digital infrastructure supporting the Olympics," they added.

As a result, "The FBI urges all athletes to keep their personal cell phones at home and use a temporary phone while at the Games," they said. According to the notice, Olympic committees in some Western nations are also suggesting that competitors leave personal devices behind too, due to cybersecurity concerns.

Beijing Winter Olympics Beijing Winter Olympics | Credit: Wang Xin/VCG via Getty

And while "The FBI to date is not aware of any specific cyberthreat against the Olympics" at the moment, the group "encourages partners to remain vigilant and maintain best practices in their network and digital environments."

Team USA is sending 224 athletes to Beijing this year, and has numerous Americans competing for their first time.

RELATED VIDEO: Meet These 3 Remarkable Paralympic Athletes Who Faced Insurmountable Odds and Came Out on Top

The 2022 Games — which, like the delayed Summer Olympics in Tokyo last year, have implemented strict rules and guidelines to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic — will kick off with the first events Thursday.

Friday will mark the Opening Ceremony, with the competition continuing until Feb. 20.