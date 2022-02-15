Erin Jackson became the first U.S. woman to win gold in speed skating at the Olympics in nearly 30 years over the weekend

Speed Skater Erin Jackson 'Cried So Much' During Awards Ceremony She Put Medal on Backwards

Erin Jackson was so emotional during her big Olympic moment, she made a minor mistake — but she's laughing it off now.

The speed skater revealed on Twitter Monday that during the medal ceremony for the women's 500m, she placed her gold medal around her neck backward. (Athletes are handling putting on their own medals this Games due to COVID-19 concerns.)

"Cried so much that I put on my medal backward … then cried some more 😭🥇🇺🇸," wrote Jackson, 29.

Jackson won gold last Sunday in the women's 500m with a time of 37.04, becoming the first Black woman to win an individual medal in the event, according to Team USA.

She is also the first U.S. woman to win gold in speed skating at the Olympics in nearly 30 years after Bonnie Blair placed first in 1994.

Jackson finished just 0.08 seconds before Japan's Miho Takagi, while Angelina Golikova of the Russian Olympic Committee came in third with a time of 37.21.

She was almost unable to compete in the event after slipping in the U.S. qualifiers and placing in third. But teammate Brittany Bowe gave up her 500m spot so Jackson could race.

Speaking to PEOPLE ahead of the Games, Jackson said, "It's an honor to represent the U.S. at the Olympics. Team USA is like a big family and it feels great to cheer each other on as we all go for gold."