Eileen Gu, who was born in San Francisco, California, became the first action-sports athlete to win three medals at the same Olympics

Eileen Gu, Chinese Freestyle Ski Star Born in the U.S., Wins Her Third Medal at Beijing Olympics

Eileen Gu has added another medal to her Beijing collection.

The 18-year-old star, who was born and raised in the U.S. to a Chinese mother and American father, won the gold medal in the women's freestyle skiing halfpipe event. The day before, she dominated the qualifying round with a score of 95.50.

Her first run scored a 93.25, her second run improved with a 95.25 and for her third run, which she tearfully kicked off, was an easy ski to accept her medal.

Canada's Cassie Sharp, who was the defending gold medalist from PyeongChang, won silver with 90.75. Fellow Canadian Rachael Karker took bronze with 87.75.

Gu won gold in the big air event and a silver in slopestyle at the Games. With her latest medal, the teen became the first action-sports athlete to win three medals at the same Olympics.

Americans Carly Margulies, Hanna Faulhaber and Brita Sigourney were also in the Top 12 of the finals.

The San Francisco, California, native first decided to compete for her mother's home country of China ahead of the 2015 World Cup, according to CNN.

"I am proud of my heritage, and equally proud of my American upbringings," she wrote on Instagram in June 2019. "The opportunity to help inspire millions of young people where my mom was born, during the 2022 Beijing Olympic Winter Games is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to help to promote the sport I love."

Gu added, "Through skiing, I hope to unite people, promote common understanding, create communication, and forge friendships between nations. If I can help to inspire one young girl to break a boundary, my wishes will have come true."

Although she has avoided direct questions about her citizenship, Gu did provide more insight on her motivation to compete for China in an Instagram post last Thursday.

After learning to ski as a child in America, she "wanted to encourage Chinese skiers the same way my American role models inspired me," she wrote. "I've always said my goal is to globally spread the sport I love to kids, especially girls, and to shift sport culture toward one motivated by passion."

Following her successful Olympics, Gu plans on attending Stanford University in the fall.