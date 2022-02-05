Dutch Journalist Dragged Away by Chinese Guard During Live Winter Olympics Broadcast

A Dutch journalist was interrupted and dragged away by Chinese guards mid-broadcast on Friday as he reported outside the National Stadium at the Beijing Olympics.

Sjoerd den Daas, a correspondent for Dutch outlet NOS Nieuws, was doing a live cross on Friday for the Winter Games when a security guard stepped in front of the camera and began to push him away.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the video, den Daas attempts to continue the broadcast before he eventually is forced to stop. As the camera zooms out, several other guards are seen standing nearby.

"We are now being pulled out of here," the report said, via a translation from Insider. "We have just been expelled from another area, so I'm afraid we'll have to come back to you later."

A clip posted to social media ends with another guard stepping up to the camera operator and blocking the camera's view of the situation.

"Our correspondent @sjoerddendaas was pulled away from the camera by security guards at 12:00 pm live in the NOS Journaal," the news outlet wrote on Twitter alongside a video of the incident. "Unfortunately, this is increasingly becoming a daily reality for journalists in China. He is fine and was able to finish his story a few minutes later."

It's unclear what prompted Chinese officials to interrupt den Daas in the middle of his broadcast.

The games are already facing heavy criticism due to the well-documented human rights abuses in China. The Chinese media is heavily controlled and public discussions of the human rights violation are quashed.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

At least four countries — the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom — announced diplomatic boycotts of this year's Winter Games over China's human rights record. U.S. President Joe Biden, whose wife First Lady Dr. Jill Biden went to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan, did not attend the Opening Ceremony in Beijing.

The Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, a province in northwest China, is home to various ethnic groups — including 12 million Uyghurs, Kazakhs and other Muslim groups — who've faced systematic oppression by Chinese authorities, according to human rights organizations and detailed media accounts.

Opening Ceremony - Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Credit: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

Human Rights Watch reports that up to a million people from the province have been sent to prisons, detention centers and "political education" camps, where they many endure long sentences, torture, hard labor and political and cultural indoctrination.

Chinese officials regularly dispute the accounts of human rights abuse — dismissing dissidents as liars motivated by anti-Chinese sentiment. A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson called the diplomatic boycotts "outright political provocation."

In his speech at Friday's Opening Ceremony, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach subtly hinted at the Games' host nation by calling for "peace."

"In this Olympic spirit of peace, I appeal to all political authorities across the world — observe your commitment to this Olympic truth. Give peace a chance," said Bach, 68, in Friday's address after the Parade of Nations.