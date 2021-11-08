Ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Chloe Kim sat down with Shape magazine and opened up about the dark side of being in the public eye

Snowboarder Chloe Kim on Overcoming Pressure 'to Be Perfect,' Taking 'Better Care of Myself'

Olympic snowboarder Chloe Kim is not shying away from the dark side of being in the public eye.

In an interview with Shape magazine for its upcoming December issue — on sale Nov. 12 — Kim, 21, got candid about the toll the spotlight has taken on her mental health.

"I felt pressured to be perfect all the time, and it drained me," the Olympian admitted. "I was genuinely angry for a while because I was so concerned about what everyone else would think about me. It became toxic."

She said, "That's when I realized, I need to take better care of myself, and if I don't want to do something, I can't force myself to do it. It was very empowering for me, feeling like I finally had more control over my life. Right now I'm in a much better place."

The athlete also talked about how she has learned to draw the line between her professional and personal life back home in California.

"I definitely think I switch mentally," she told the magazine. "I completely tune out, and I become a different person. I'm Chloe Kim, the snowboarder. But when I'm home, I'm Chloe Kim, the Cali girl. There's a different Chloe when I'm on snow, and I love her. She's the best."

chloe kim Credit: DJENEBA ADUAYOM

Kim's interview comes ahead of the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing, which are scheduled to begin on February 4 and run through February 20. She won a gold medal at the 2018 Games in Pyeongchang and is vying for another spot on Team USA.

The snowboarder is not the first Olympian to speak out about mental health issues, following in the footsteps of athletes like Simone Biles and Naomi Osaka.

Gymnast Biles stepped away from several events in the Tokyo Olympics this past summer to focus on her own wellness, while tennis champ Osaka made headlines for amplifying the conversation about athletes' mental health after she withdrew from the French Open in May.

"I was really proud of Simone Biles, and Naomi Osaka as well, for prioritizing their mental health. I hope that people realize that as athletes and Olympians, we face a lot of pressure. It's important to slow down, take a step back, and validate your emotions. Respecting yourself is so important," Kim told Shape.

chloe kim Credit: DJENEBA ADUAYOM

Kim, herself, has made headlines for using her platform to do good, speaking out against anti-Asian bigotry that increased drastically at the start of the pandemic.

She previously told ESPN in April that the rise in anti-Asian hate crimes and hateful social media messages had taken a toll on her mental health.

Kim, who is Korean American, admitted to Shape that it was hard to publicly share her experiences. She explained, "In my everyday life, if something bothers me, I have to be really comfortable with a certain person to share my discomfort. So you could imagine how I felt when everyone was pressuring me to do it on social media"

Now, with the support of Alex Morgan, Sue Bird and Simone Manuel — with whom Kim founded women-focused media company TOGETHXR — the winter sports star feels she's learning how to speak out.