Olympian Chloe Kim on How Her New Film Is a Love Letter to Her Family: 'They Are My No. 1 Fans'

For Chloe Kim, family is everything.

The two-time Olympic snowboarder, who is eying her second gold medal in the halfpipe event at the Beijing Winter Games, stars in a new 60-second P&G film, titled "Always There," which is a dedication to her father Jong Jin.

"When I was younger, I needed you. Right there with me. To feel safe, confident, like I could do anything," Kim says in the Sara Dunlop-directed footage. "Until I realized, even when you weren't by my side, you were always here. Always with me."

While Kim won gold at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games, her father, who emigrated to California from South Korea in 1982, won the hearts of many and became an internet sensation as he was seen supporting and cheering her on during the competition.

Now, Kim, 21, tells PEOPLE what her father and family's support means, as well as some of her favorite elements and messages of the new film, which incorporates family home videos from her childhood and special memories that were recreated.

Chloe Kim Credit: P&G

PEOPLE: Why did you want to create this film and how important was it for you to include your dad and your loved ones?

KIM: My parents, as I'm pretty sure the world knows, are so important. My upbringing and giving me a sense of who I am — they were the most amazing supportive parents. I was so excited for this because I love our story, the Kim story. I really think that it would be relatable. I think all parents want the best for their kids and my parents want that for me too.

PEOPLE: What was your favorite scene in the film?

KIM: One of the scenes we filmed was me pouring seaweed soup, Miyeok-guk, into a container. That was important to me because my dad would travel with me and we travel across the world to go find snow and find the best halfpipe for me to train in. Miyeok-guk was my favorite dish that my mom made. My mom would always make me a big batch before we went, putting it in containers for us to take on the road. Miyeok-guk was just one of those things that we got to bring a little piece of home with us across the world, wherever we were. That was probably one of my favorite scenes because I think that might be one of my favorite memories growing up traveling.

My mom's amazing, she's my bestie. We do everything together. She was always the person that was a bit behind the scenes. She would stay back, she would take care of my sisters. She would work and she was like the glue that held our family together. She's the most amazing chef in the world, which is why her Miyeok-guk is just unbeatable.

chloe-kim-31.jpg Yonhap News/Newscom/Zuma

PEOPLE: "Always There" mentions how even when your father isn't there with you physically, you still feel his presence. Families and loved ones will not be able to attend the 2022 Games due to the COVID-19 pandemic. How do you feel about not having your parents with you in Beijing?

KIM: I was really disappointed that my family wouldn't be able to join us in Beijing, but I was grateful that they were able to attend my first Games. I really feel for everyone else who might be going into their first Olympics and not have their families to share that experience with. But yeah, I do think for sure the biggest hurdle might be not having my parents. I mean, they are my No. 1 fans. I always look forward to seeing their faces at the bottom of the pipe, cheering me on.

But also one of the themes of this P&G film is something I think everyone goes through: that moment where you start to gain your own independence and start to leave the bird's nest. The first time you move out of your family home, that's a really big step. I did that when I was 18 and it's so odd, I didn't know what to do. My parents would come all the time because I panicked and be like, 'I don't know how to do this. I don't know what to do.' They really guided me and taught me how to be my own independent self and feel comfortable with just being me, and not having them to lean on them all the time.

And same with snowboarding, I think started to compete without them slowly. I hate it, but I knew it would be important for me to overcome that. Whenever I would compete without my parents there, I would always be calling them, always calling my dad when I'm freaking out. Even though they're not there in person with me, they're still there. I can always lean on them for support. I could always ask them for guidance. They don't have to be there for me to feel safe. That's the other thing that I'm really excited about for this film is that it really encapsulates those feelings and that feeling of just leaving the bird's nest.

PEOPLE: How did your dad instill confidence in you?

KIM: The truth is he always made me figure things out on my own, from a young age, and he dealt with my sisters. He would never give us much to go on, but I really think it was just to help us gain confidence in ourselves and be able to trust our gut instincts, not rely on our parents for anything when you get in those situations.

What I love the most about my dad is that I really appreciate that he did that to us and he kind of made us figure it out. I think that really helped me with my confidence because it made me realize that I got this. I can figure things out, I can do it on my own.

Things We're Looking Forward to in 2022 - Chloe Kim Chloe Kim | Credit: Tom Pennington/Getty Images

PEOPLE: What about the rest of your family?

KIM: I love my family so much. Everyone's so incredible, but my sister Erica was kind of like my second mom in a way, because both of my parents would work so much in the beginning of my life. They worked so much so Erica really did sacrifice a lot of her teen years to take care of me and so we have that special connection. We loved playing video games and cards together. We always did fun stuff together.

My older sister, Tracy, was the fun sister that is down for anything. We weren't really close when I was a kid, because when she went to college I was still young. She was having so much fun at college, she never came home. As I got older and she kind of mellowed out a bit, I started to get really close with her. She's also one of my best friends and we're always hanging out. My sisters are very supportive. My sisters were the people I would go to when my parents were annoying me and they definitely help me stay sane.

PEOPLE: What do you hope audiences take away from the film?

KIM: What I want people to know is that your family's going to be your biggest fan. I know I'm going into my second Olympics now, but some of my parents' proudest moments didn't have anything to do with my snowboarding career. They are so proud of who I became as a person and they were so proud when I decided I wanted to go to college. They were just so proud that I wanted to go.

It's easy to get fed up with your parents but at the end of the day, I think this film really talks about something that's extremely relatable. Just that really close connection you have with your parents in the beginning, like as a child. As you start growing up, they're always going to be there, they're always going to catch you when you fall. But then there's that moment where you start wanting to be more independent. That's something that I think everyone goes through. When I moved out, my parents would come over all the time and I loved it, but also I was like, 'It's time to go and I know that you're always going to be here for me, but I don't need to see that you're always going to be here for me.'

PEOPLE: How do you feel about your second Olympics?

KIM: I just want to go out there and do the best I can, but also acknowledge I'm at the freaking Olympics. That's kind of a big deal. I think my first one, I was really, really excited, but there was so much going on and so much uncertainty in a way that I didn't know what to expect. I didn't know what was happening, but now that I actually know how it's going to go down, I feel like I'll be able to experience it more.