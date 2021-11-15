The snowboarder appears in the upcoming episode of Kevin Hart's show Cold as Balls

Chloe Kim Says That Win or Lose, She'll Be 'Grateful' to Compete in Beijing Olympics

Chloe Kim will be proud of herself no matter what, come February.

The snowboarder appears in this week's episode of Laugh Out Loud Network's Cold as Balls, and PEOPLE has an exclusive teaser from Kim's conversation with Kevin Hart.

In the clip, Hart, 42, asks Kim — while the two are in the series' signature ice baths — if "anything other than gold" is "acceptable to you?"

In response, Kim says confidently, "Yes, because I get to go to the Olympics."

"A lot of people expect certain things out of athletes but at the end of the day, I just need to be grateful that I was able to go," Kim, 21, adds. "And it's like, somedays I just can't do it. I can't figure it out. People are starting to become more accepting and also talking about these issues more. It makes me feel very comfortable going into the Games."

Kim won her first gold medal in halfpipe at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics at age 17. Now 21, she's been named to the 2021-2022 U.S. Snowboarding team, which was announced earlier this month.

"Do you know there have been times I've had an off day like didn't even make the podium or didn't win like everyone expects me to?" says Kim to Hart. "But then my really good friend will go and win the damn contest and that's sick."

She adds, "That's honestly the most important part."

The 2022 Winter Games in Beijing are scheduled to begin on February 4 and run through February 20.