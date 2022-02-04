The Best Uniforms at the 2022 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremonies

From Team Canada's gigantic scarves to Team Italy's designer ponchos: the most memorable team uniforms at the opening ceremony for the 2022 Winter Olympics 

By Andrea Wurzburger February 04, 2022 09:49 AM

Canada

Credit: Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty Images

Canada looked like the coziest team at the Parade of Nations during the 2022 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremonies in Beijing, wearing gigantic, puffy scarves to match their big, puffer coats by Lululemon. 

United States

Credit: David Ramos/Getty Images

Team USA entered the National Stadium in Beijing wearing Ralph Lauren, who has designed the uniforms since 2008. They donned the traditional red, white and blue, sporting matching beanies and boots. 

Jamaica

Credit: David Ramos/Getty Images

Team Jamaica drew inspiration from their flag, wearing bright yellow pants and forest green coats. 

Nigeria

Credit: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile via Getty Images

Team Nigeria blended tradition with practicality when choosing their uniforms. The delegates represented their country wearing green and white uniforms, each sporting a head wrap. The uniforms were created by black-owned sports apparel brand Actively Black.

Lithuania

Credit: MANAN VATSYAYANA/AFP via Getty Images

Lithuania may have kept it simple with their navy uniform, but we're loving their masks, which bear the Lithuanian flag, and their yellow beanies. 

Israel

Credit: Peter Kneffel/picture alliance via Getty Images

Team Israel wore blue uniforms that featured a cool, gradient design. 

Iran

Credit: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Iran's uniforms featured a red, green and black pattern across the shoulders and cuffs and bottom of the jacket. 

Hungary

Credit: David Ramos/Getty Images

Team Hungary knows the power of a good accessory! The team's uniforms may have been plain, but they added matching gloves, scarves and beanies to make them stand out. 

Great Britain

Credit: David Ramos/Getty Images

Team Great Britain looked classic and chic in their peacoats with Union Jack turtlenecks and knit pom pom hats. 

East Timor

Credit: JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images

Team East Timor kept warm with plain black winter gear beneath traditional outfits 

Belarus

Credit: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Team Belarus went colorful with their uniforms, and matched the print on their scarves to their nation's flag. 

Italy

Credit: Richard Ellis/UPI/Shutterstock

Italy's green, white and red capes and brilliant blue pants and jackets were designed by none other than Italian designer, Giorgio Armani! 

South Korea

Credit: Adam Pretty/Getty Images

South Korea looked cool — ice cold!— in their Winter Games uniforms by North Face.

American Samoa

Credit: Michael Kappeler/picture alliance via Getty Images

Look out Tongan Flag Bearer! There's a new shirtless athlete in town, Nathan Crumpton, who carried the flag for American Samoa. 

The Netherlands

Credit: Michael Kappeler/picture alliance via Getty Images

Orange you glad to see Team Netherlands in their traditional hue?

Ireland

Credit: ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images

Team Ireland stood out in their bright green winter kits. 

France

Credit: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

France's uniforms were essentially wearable versions of their flag. 

By Andrea Wurzburger