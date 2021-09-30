Beijing Olympics Bans International Spectators, Requires 21-Day Quarantine for Unvaccinated Athletes

The Winter Games are scheduled to kick off in Beijing on Feb. 4, 2022

The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics are quickly approaching and COVID-19 safety measures will be in full effect.

On Wednesday, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and International Paralympic Committee (IPC) announced some of the protocols that will be enforced for the upcoming Winter Games due to the ongoing pandemic.

Unlike the Tokyo Games this summer, fans will be allowed to attend the Olympics and Paralympics. However, only spectators from mainland China will be able to purchase tickets and they will be required to follow COVID safety protocols, which have not yet been detailed.

All international spectators — including the families of the athletes — will be banned from attending in order to limit travel into the country.

"This will facilitate the growth of winter sports in China by giving those spectators a first-hand Olympic and Paralympic experience of elite winter sports, as well as bringing a favourable atmosphere to the venues," the organization said in a release. "However, all parties feel for the athletes and the spectators from around the world, knowing that the restriction on spectators from outside mainland China had to be put in place in order to ensure the safe holding of the Games this winter."

Additionally, the IOC states that all participants, including athletes competing in the Games, who are not fully vaccinated will be required to quarantine for 21 days upon arrival in Beijing. Those who are fully vaccinated will enter a "closed-loop management system" after arriving — limiting travel to only Games-related venues.

Last week, the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) announced in a statement that the COVID vaccine will be mandated for all Team USA athletes hoping to compete in the Beijing Games, starting on Nov. 1.

Team members, coaches, trainers, contractors and vendors — as well as "all individuals who work, visit, or provide services at USOPC Facilities as well as all individuals attending any activities conducted by an internally managed sport" — must also be vaccinated, the USOPC said.

The organization noted that there will also be an opportunity for athletes to apply for an exemption, though it must be based on a "legitimate medical reason or because of a sincerely held religious belief."

The requirements "will also apply to our full Team USA delegation at future Olympic and Paralympic Games," according to the statement.

During the Tokyo Summer Olympics this summer, the USOPC recommended vaccines against COVID-19, though they were not required.

The upcoming 2022 Winter Olympics are scheduled for Feb. 4-20, 2022. The 2022 Winter Paralympics will then take place between March 4-13, 2022.

