Athletes are giving Olympics fans a behind-the-scenes look at what it's like competing in the Beijing WInter Games

Olympic TikTok Is Back! Here Are the Team USA Athletes You Should Be Following During Winter Games

While, of course, it's fun to watch the actual sports during an Olympic Games, catching up on athletes' antics on TikTok might be just as exciting.

After athletes dominated the social media app during the Summer Games in Tokyo last year, Olympic TikTok has made its return with the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

From behind the scenes in the Olympic village to the view from the top of the snowboarding course, these athletes are giving fans a birds-eye view of what it's like to compete against the world's best.

Here's who to follow as we head into the first full week of the Games.

Maddie Mastro

The 21-year-old snowboarder is in her second Olympic Games after placing 12th in women's halfpipe in PyeongChang. A California native, Mastro has been snowboarding since age 6.

Shaun White

White needs no introduction: the seasoned snowboarder is in his fifth, and final Games. White, 35, has won three gold halfpipe medals, and said this week he's ready to leave the sport that skyrocketed him to fame.

Hilary Knight

Knight, like White, is a seasoned Olympian. The 32-year-old is in her fourth Olympics with the U.S. women's hockey team. Ahead of the Games' start, Knight told PEOPLE that she's "hooked" on the app: "I definitely will be popping off on TikTok and Instagram."

Anna Hoffmann

Hoffmann, an Olympics first-timer, has already competed in Beijing, but that doesn't mean the content is over. The 21-year-old, who was the sole representative of the U.S. women's ski jumping team, didn't qualify for the final in the event.

Tessa Maud

The 18-year-old is competing in her first Olympics, though she has some world championship experience under her belt. Like some of her teammates, she's been snowboarding since a very young age: she was only 4 when she started!

Karen Chen

In her second Games, figure skater Chen has changed "so much as an athlete" since PyeongChang, she told PEOPLE. And though she fell during the team event this weekend, she still helped keep the U.S. in second place going into the final day of competition.

Adam Rippon

Okay, so Rippon might not currently be a Team USA athlete, the bronze medalist figure skater is in Beijing as part of Mariah Bell's coaching team. Rippon, 32, brings "the fun" as a coach, Bell previously told PEOPLE.