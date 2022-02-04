The biathlete and his wife's first child was due on the same day the Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony's kick-off

Olympian Waits for Wife to Give Birth at Any Minute as Games Begin: 'I Have My Phone on Me Wherever I Go'

Olympian Leif Nordgren and his wife NBC-5 meteorologist Caitlin Napoleoni have been counting down the days leading up to the Winter Olympics — not least of which because the Games' kick-off is also the due date of their first child!

This year's games in Beijing will mark Nordgren's third and final Olympics after he competed in the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Games and 2014 Sochi Winter Games.

"When my wife and I found out in June, basically when the due date would be, she was very supportive right away because we knew this was going to be my last Olympics," said Nordgren, according to Boston.com. "Basically, I have my phone on me wherever I go."

Throughout the whole ordeal, Napoleoni has been understanding and supportive of the athletic dreams her husband spent 12 years chasing.

"I, of course, want him to be there for the delivery. It's a process that takes a team," said Napoleoni, per NBC-5. "But I have to think of him too. He's missing it as well, so we're both sacrificing a lot for this. Not only for the baby but for the Olympics as well."

Leif Nordgren Credit: Leif Nordgren/Instagram

Nordgren is eager to return home after the Olympic Games conclude to spend time with his family.

"I am definitely excited to go to China and race. At the same time, I am even more excited, I think, to get the Olympics over with and finally go home and meet the new little one," said Nordgren, according to NBC-5.

The baby will more than likely follow in its parents' footsteps and master the sport, explained Napoleoni, who has been skiing right up until her due date.

"Probably by the age of 3 or 4 will be a better skier than me, I can imagine," she told NBC-5.

In the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Games Nordgren came 58th in sprint, 50th in pursuit, 66th in individual and 6th in relay, according to Team USA. During the 2014 Sochi Winter Games he was 44th in sprint, 53rd in pursuit, 82nd in individual and 16th in relay.

"Twelve years of my life going after this athletic dream, but the whole family and baby thing really puts things in perspective," added Nordgren.