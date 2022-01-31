The 2022 Olympics in Beijing are set to begin this week, with the first events on Thursday and the opening ceremony on Friday

1 in 3 Americans Say They Feel 'Very Patriotic' During the Olympics, Survey Finds

When Team USA begins their Beijing Olympics journey this week, fans at home will be feeling the pride!

According to a new survey of 1,053 American adults this year, 1 in 3 feel "very patriotic" during an Olympic Games. One in three also said they're planning to tune in as Americans compete in sports like curling, skiing, and snowboarding in Beijing starting Friday, the survey from EmpireStakes.com commissioned through YouGov Plc found.

The 2022 Games — which, like the delayed Summer Olympics in Tokyo last year, have implemented strict rules and guidelines to deal with the coronavirus pandemic — will get underway with the first events Thursday. Friday will mark the Opening Ceremony, with the competition continuing until Feb. 20.

As for the sports, Americans said in the survey that they're most excited for figure skating (39%), ski jumping (29%) and bobsled (28%).

And survey respondents are betting big on Team USA: the majority said they expect America to finish with the most medals in snowboarding, skiing and figure skating. And they think the American athletes will win gold in men's and women's hockey, too (even without NHL players competing for the men).

Team USA is sending 224 athletes to Beijing, and has numerous Americans competing for their first time. And some are more seasoned, like curler John Shuster, who will compete in his fifth Olympics, and snowboarder Shaun White, who is also going for a fifth time.

Recently speaking to PEOPLE about final run at a Games, the three-time gold medalist said it wasn't too difficult to decide that it's time to move on when he thinks about all he's accomplished.

"It is one of those things where I have accomplished so much," said White. "I think it would be a different story if I had come close to the gold four times and this was my last chance ... Having such a long and amazing career, now at this point in my life, I can go back and go 'Wow, it's been incredible.' "