Figure Skater Alysa Liu Withdraws from U.S. National Championships After Testing Positive for COVID-19

The figure skater had just placed third in the women's short program competition at nationals on Thursday

Champion figure skater Alysa Liu has withdrawn from the 2022 U.S. Figure Skating Championships after testing positive for COVID-19, U.S. Figure Skating announced in a release on Friday.

Liu's positive test comes just one day after she placed third in the women's short program competition in Nashville, Tennessee, falling behind first-place winner Mariah Bell and Karen Chen, who took second.

The 16-year-old has previously won the women's competition at nationals and became the youngest to do so in 2019. She followed up that victory with another win in 2020 but fell to fourth place last year.

Heading into this year's nationals competition, Liu was heavily favored to be named to one of three women's singles figure skating spots on Team USA. Despite her withdrawal, she is still in contention for the Olympics, as selection is based on performance in competitions throughout the past year.

On Wednesday, defending pairs champions Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier were also forced to withdraw from nationals due to the latter's positive COVID-19 test.

"After receiving positive tests, I remained isolated in my room and of course, safety is the top priority for everyone at the event, so we had to withdraw. And although my symptoms are pretty bad, nothing sucks more than not being able to compete," Frazier, 29, said in an Instagram post confirming his diagnosis.

Knierim and Frazier said they would petition the selection committee for one of two pairs' spots on the Olympic team.