Reigning Pairs Champions Withdraw from Figure Skating Nationals Due to COVID-19 : 'Devastating'

Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier were considered favorites to win the championship until Frazier tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday

Just one month before the start of the Olympic Games in Beijing, China, the defending pairs champions are out of the U.S. Figure Skating Championships due to COVID.

Figure skaters Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier withdrew from the competition on Wednesday after Frazier fell ill and tested positive for the coronaviurs.

Frazier, 29, posted an emotional Instagram video in which he revealed that the pair was forced to withdraw due to the competition's safety protocols.

"As some of you know already, Alexa and I had to withdraw from this week's U.S. Championships," the Olympic hopeful shared. "Late yesterday evening, I started developing severe symptoms and as protocol for the medical staff, they tested me."

"After receiving positive tests, I remained isolated in my room and of course, safety is the top priority for everyone at the event, so we had to withdraw. And although my symptoms are pretty bad, nothing sucks more than not being able to compete," he added.

Knierim, 30, also shared on social media that the duo's withdrawal from competition was "shocking and devastating" as they had taken proper safety measures prior to the event and Frazier was vaccinated and had recieved his booster.

"We have taken all the necessary precautions leading up to these Championships, including but not limited to social distancing, the use of KN95 masks and canceling all holiday gatherings as well as private lessons at the rink," she wrote on Instagram. "We have done everything in our power to prepare for this event and were ready to compete and defend our national title."

The pair were considered favorites to win before they bowed out of the competition and were not able to perform their short program on Thursday. They were expected to go up against Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy LeDuc, Jessica Calalang and Brian Johnson, and Audrey Lu and Misha Mitrofanov.

Knierim said Wednesday night that the duo plan to petition the selection committee for one of two pairs' spots on the Olympic team, according to NBC Sports.

Alexa Scimeca Knierim and Brandon Frazier Credit: Joosep Martinson/International Skating Union via Getty

Knierim revealed, "Brandon and I have accumulated an extremely strong body of work that positions us at the top of the field nationally and we are not letting go of our Olympic dream."

"That said, we have the utmost respect for the selection committee and believe that they will make decisions based on the best interest of our team and our country," she added.

The Olympic figure skating roster will be determined by a selection committee and finalized this weekend. They consider the results of a variety of events leading up to nationals.