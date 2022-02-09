Beijing Olympics: 5 Female Ski Jumpers Disqualified for Suits Offering an 'Aerodynamic Advantage'

Ski jumpers from Germany, Austria, Norway, and Japan were disqualified from competition when officials said their suits did not comply with the International Ski Federation’s regulations

Monday's mixed team ski jumping event at this year's Beijing Olympic Winter Games saw the disqualification of five female competitors whose suits were deemed too big.

The jumpers, from Germany, Austria, Norway, and Japan, were all taken out of competition after officials from the International Ski Federation (FIS) said their uniforms' looseness would give them an unfair advantage in jumping, Yahoo Sports reports.

Norway's Silje Opseth and Anna Odine Stroem, Japan's Sara Takanashi, Austria's Daniela Iraschko-Stolz and Germany's Katharina Althaus were the athletes who were disqualified.

The disqualifications resulted in disappointed athletes, angered coaches and frustrated fans.

"We were looking forward to the second competition at the Olympics. FIS destroyed that with this action — they destroyed women's ski jumping," Althaus said, per Reuters.

Althaus had previously won a silver medal at the women's normal hill individual event in ski jumping.

"I have been checked so many times in 11 years of ski jumping, and I have never been disqualified once. I know my suit was compliant," she also said, according to German sports agency SID.

"This is a parody, but I am not laughing ... It is outrageous that this happens with the four biggest ski-jump nations," echoed Horst Huttel, Germany's head of Nordic events, Reuters reported.

"I think they checked it in a new way today compared to what they had done previously, I think it's very strange that they would suddenly change how they do it in the middle of a tournament," Opseth said, per Fox News. "I don't know what to say. I'm really just shaken. I'm sorry that I was disqualified today."

Of the five athletes who were disqualified for their suits, the International Ski Federation told PEOPLE in part that the "suits used were produced exclusively for the Olympic Games and were therefore not previously tested by the FIS EC."

The statement continued, "A test of the suits had been offered by the FIS competition management to all teams before the competitions. Only a few teams took this opportunity."

"The used suits that led to the disqualifications were too big and offered an aerodynamic advantage to the athlete," the organization added. "There was no official protest by a team against any of the disqualifications."