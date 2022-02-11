Shaun White Tears Up After Final Pro Snowboarding Run: This Sport's Been 'the Love of My Life'

Shaun White's snowboarding career has come to an emotional end.

Shortly after the 35-year-old athlete ended his Olympics journey and competitive career on Thursday night, finishing the men's halfpipe competition at the Bejing Winter Olympics in fourth place, White reflected on his last time competing in the Games while speaking with NBC.

Fighting back tears, White said, "I just want to thank everybody for watching. Everyone at home, Thank you. Snowboarding, thank you. It's been the love of my life."

As the broadcast then showed White's family stateside in Los Angeles, California, the sports star became even more emotional. "I wanted more today, but I'll take what I can get," he noted. "I'm proud. I've spent my life [competing]."

"A lot of emotions hitting me right now. There's the cheer of the crowd and some kind words from my fellow competitors at the bottom," White continued. "I'm so happy."

During Thursday evening's competition, White placed in fourth with a best score of 85.00. The score came in his second run, and White was unable to improve upon it, falling in his third and final attempt.

After his third run, White was visibly emotional, with tears in his eyes as he appeared to say "that's it" as the cameras rolled.

shaun white Credit: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Gold ultimately went to Japan's Ayumu Hirano, with Australian Scotty James winning silver and Switzerland's Jan Scherrer taking bronze.

White was a three-time gold medalist heading into the Beijing Winter Games, his fifth time competing at the Olympics.

The athlete previously confirmed he wouldn't pursue a return in 2026, and then announced last week he was walking away from the slopes, professionally, for good.

Speaking to reporters, White said, "This has all had its amazing glow to every single decision and every single competition because I've decided this will be my last Olympics. I've given it my all. There have been some ups and downs on the way to get here, but through all that, I feel I've got stronger [and] gotten better." Continuing, he said, "In my mind ... I've decided this will be the last competition."

White came to his decision due to injuries that have led to mounting ankle, knee, and back issues. But he's also ready for the next chapter, and proud: "I have accomplished so much," he told PEOPLE in January.

shaun white Credit: Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty

As he looked forward, White proudly shared a word of advice for the next generation of snowboarders.

"Everything you do in life takes hard work, and if you find something you really love to do, go for it," he said. "You may fall as many times as you get up, but be patient and trust the journey. It'll be worth it, as long as you love doing it."