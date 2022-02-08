Ahead of His Last Halfpipe Appearance at the Winter Olympics: Shaun White's Olympic Career in Photos
The professional snowboarder and three time gold medalist is competing in his fifth and final Olympic Games this year
2006
Shaun White was just 19 years old when he competed in his first Winter Olympics. The snowboarder, easily recognizable because of his red hair, was nicknamed the "Flying Tomato" at the 2006 Games.
Pictured: White and fellow Team USA members Mason Aguirre and Daniel Kass celebrate at the Opening Ceremony.
2006
White nearly didn't win the halfpipe competition in 2006 — his first run only earned him 37.7 points. But he continued on, earning a 45.3 on his second run and then a 46.8 in the finals. After his impressive performance, White earned his first gold medal.
Pictured: White Celebrates his gold medal win.
2010
White was back at the Vancoucer Olympics in 2010, once again showing off his skills in the halfpipe competition.
2010
White's first run at the 2010 Winter Games was good enough to secure him the gold, but he opted to do a second run, ending the competition with a total of 48.6 points out of 50, and adding another gold medal to his resume.
2010
White looked ecstatic to win his second gold medal, celebrating with the crowd in Vancouver.
2014
The snowboarder was back — and with a new, much shorter haircut! — for the 2014 Olympic Games in Sochi. Here, he walks in his third Opening Ceremony.
2014
Unfortunately, White came up short at the Games. Initially meant to compete in both the halfpipe and slopestyle events, White withdrew from the slopestyle competition just before the Games, and finished fourth in the halfpipe event.
2018
Ahead of the PyeongChang Games, the snowboarder crashed on a superpipe in New Zealand in 2017, with his injury requiring 62 stitches. Luckily, he managed to heal in time to qualify for the Games.
2018
Though the competition was an extremely close one and White wasn't favored to win, the Olympian managed to dramatically take home his third gold medal by landing two 1440s back to back, earning a score of 97.75.
2018
The snowboarder savored his victory on the podium, celebrating his third gold medal at the PyeongChang Games.
2022
In 2022, the snowboarder was back again and looking to earn one last gold medal at the Winter Olympics in Beijing. White said of qualifying for his fifth Games, "It's been a whirlwind, but I'm going to give it everything I have and see where the cards end up."
2022
Ahead of the Beijing Olympics, White announced that these would be his last Games — and days later, said he was retiring from competition for good once he returns home.
The 35-year-old snowboarder told PEOPLE of his decision in December 2021, "It is one of those things where I have accomplished so much. I think it would be a different story if I had come close to the gold four times and this was my last chance ... Having such a long and amazing career, now at this point in my life, I can go back and go 'Wow, it's been incredible.' "
He added, "I don't think I will ever leave the sport. It is just me taking on a new role which is empowering and exciting."
He competes in the halfpipe qualification round on Tuesday, Feb. 8 at 11:30 p.m. EST, and the halfpipe finals will be held on Thursday, Feb. 10 at 8:30 p.m. EST.