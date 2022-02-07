Team USA Skier Nina O'Brien 'Alert and Responsive' After Scary Crash in Giant Slalom Race

Nina O'Brien is on the mend after a scary crash during the women's giant slalom race on Monday.

O'Brien fell during her second run in the competition, with her skis coming off her feet as she slid near the finish line. According to Olympics.com, medics responded quickly to O'Brien, who was unfortunately disqualified from the race. She had been in sixth place after the first run.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Later, the U.S. Ski and Snowboard team tweeted that O'Brien, 24, was "alert and responsive." USA Today reported that the team also said that "she was worried about delaying the race. And also she wanted to know how fast she was skiing."

O'Brien's fall came after her teammate and expected giant slalom gold medal winner Mikaela Shiffrin lost control just seconds into her first run and fell to her left hip. Shiffrin was disqualified from the women's giant slalom competition.

"Man, I was attacking and just a small miss timing of when I set my edges and just slipped out. It's amazing surface, it's such amazing conditions, but you don't have any room for some small errors or anything like that and I was pushing, so I'm really happy with that but five gates into the course, that stings," Shiffrin told NBC after.

"It's hard not to dwell, especially for me, I'm always dwelling on these heartbreaking days but I just cannot afford to spend or waste energy on something that's now in the past. Could have been a really beautiful day to be doing some good GS racing and that's not the path I'm taking any more this Olympics so gonna reset focus on what I can control for the slalom, still long two weeks to go and I'm still looking forward to it," she said.

Sweden's Sara Hector ended up winning the gold in the event, with Italian skier Federica Brigone taking silver and Lara Gut-Behrami of Switzerland in third.